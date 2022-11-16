I am not talking about the steel coils and leafs that store potential energy nor am I talking about those limbs that come off the trunk of a tree, although the words and the spelling are the same.
No, I’m talking about where all natural flowing ground water comes from. Of course it originally comes from rain, but what I am talking about is how it gets out of the ground once it is soaked up.
First is the spring. I think this is a universal term, since I have never heard it called anything else. However, I have had the privilege of visiting the northern part of our great country where the Yankees live. While living in some of those states I learned that they don’t refer to waterways the same way we do. Where I come from, a spring bubbles out of the ground and forms a little branch. This will usually meet up with another little branch and eventually form a creek. Then the creeks get together to form bigger creeks or just flow straight into a river. From there it is on to bigger rivers and eventually to the ocean.
What was surprising to me was my friends, who I spent some leisure time with up there where God’s frozen people live, refer to branches as brooks and creeks as streams. They do, however, correctly refer to springs as springs and rivers as rivers. PS – They don’t like it if you attempt to correct them. Call them what you want to. It is pretty much the same almost everywhere. Rainwater soaks into the ground and then emerges from the ground on one spot, pure and ready to drink. You know! Pure as “spring water.”
I do a lot of stomping around in the woods and quite often come across places where people lived around 150 years ago. These are old piles of rocks that were once chimneys, house foundations and steps. One of the things I always look for is the water source. You will almost always find a spring close by or a depression in the ground where the well was. Wells are a different thing altogether and a topic for a later column.
I am continually amazed at the different variations of how early settlers to this area engineered different springs to serve them as a water source. Many are elaborately rocked in, especially public springs that typically existed in small towns and even cities in the area. The city spring in Athens was located somewhere down the hill from where the old Farmers Hardware used to be at the end of the east end of Broad Street. This is where Athens people got their water for a long time.
My great grandfather had a spring that was bricked up in a circular fashion. It was probably pretty fancy a long time ago and it is still there with water flowing out of it today. I have to assume it had a cover on it at one time. Most sophisticated rocked-in springs were covered. Coming out of the side of that unusual structure was a pipe that went to a ram. Anybody know what that is? Well it’s a device that used the weight of water (gravity) and some leverage and a little pump of some kind to move water up hill to a house. The principle for the older types was basically the same as water wheels at mills. Water is heavy and if you can get it to move something you have captured some energy that can be put to use.
The newer hydraulic ram pumps operate on check valves and pressure tanks to create the pumping action. Check it out on Google. I can’t believe I said that either. Anyway if you never heard of a hydraulic ram pump it may be worth your while.
Back to springs and branches, you could always count on old house places being close to water. After all, water is the first consideration for building a house and starting a family. Yeoman farmers is what they were called back in the day. One house, one family, animals, the land and some water.
How do you find a spring? Follow a creek upstream to where you see a small branch coming into it. Follow that little branch and it will take right to a spring. Absolutely clear and naturally filtered water coming right out of the ground. Oh yea! It is not $1 a bottle either. If it’s your land, it’s free. If it’s somebody else’s land it may be free as well; you probably just need to ask. Enjoy exploring the outdoors.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
