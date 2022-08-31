It’s amazing how many stories Aunt Martha remembered and shared, as well as how many I have been told over the years.
I believe that it is a family and Southern tradition to pass along the narratives that are our heritage and make us what we are. Not only did Aunt Martha tell about the things that she experienced around 100 years ago but she also passed along a lot of tales that were told to her by other family members. That’s right; tales is what they were, because sometimes it is really hard to believe that every part of these stories is exactly true. I have heard it said that one should never let the truth get in the way of a good story. Perhaps the following story about the babies is one of those. Remember that Aunt Martha spent all her life back and forth between Sandy Cross and Carlton. One other element of this story, because of the small gene pool back then, is: “It’s not ‘if’ we are kin to one another but ‘how’ we are kin to one another.”
If you ask me, this just couldn’t have happened. This story was told over and over again in the Stevens and Howard families of Sandy Cross as more or less a joke, I think. My older cousin, Charlie Howard, was the one who told it to me the first time. It happened somewhere around 1875, about 30 years before I was born.
My grandmother, Martha Witcher Stevens, had a sister named Frances Witcher who married Thomas Howard. The two sisters were extremely close and devoted to each other. They did everything together and one time they both had boy children, two cousins, Uncle Chandler Stevens and Uncle Ernest Howard, who were born very close together.
Often they would get together and sew clothing for the two boys and made several outfits that were identical so when the boys were infants, they looked like twins. When Grandpa Gus would see the babies together he used to say “those two are about one money,” one of his sayins’, which meant they were just alike.
One day Grandma Mat (Martha) went to spend the day with her sister, Aunt Fanny (Francis) and of course the boys were together all day and as usual they were dressed alike. After lunch it was customary to put the babies down for a nap. The two boys were put down on a quilt in the middle of the floor so the women could visit and talk while keeping an eye on the babies. Part of the story is that they were both strong babies and were rolling around all over the quilt, back and forth and up and down.
About four o’clock in the afternoon, when it was time to head for home, they hitched up the buggy or carriage (but not a wagon). Grandma Mat hurriedly gathered up her child from the floor and struck off for home.
Many years later, when the boys were almost grown, everybody began to notice and comment that Uncle Chandler looked, talked and acted just like a Howard and Uncle Ernest looked and acted more like a Stevens. Later, both of these young men became successful businessmen and had very similar lifestyles, which was not unusual considering their family backgrounds.
Could this have actually happened? Did it happen? Probably not, but it really made for a good story. Cudin’ Charlie Howard, who used to live where Howard Mathews now lives, told this story to me many years ago. Howard Mathews is about the same age as my daughter Anne. Cudin’ Charlie was also a great tease, as all the Howards were and he especially loved to pick at his wife Cordelia Watkins Howard.
If you have been following the family names that are associated with the Stevens/Whitehead families, you have probably noticed that many of them are the same. There were several families in and around the Carlton and Sandy Cross areas that had many children, all of whom knew each other very well and several of whom married and produced a lot of cousins.
Some of these cousins were named Colquitt, Witcher, Watkins, Faust, Mathews, Gillen, Huff, Martin and the list got bigger by the next generation. Grandpa Gus had fifteen grandchildren and their successors were scattered to the winds and too many to count. Maybe even two of these families got intermingled after two very similar babies got mixed up on a quilt one afternoon. Who knows?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
