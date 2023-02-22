Most of us never stop to think about where the elements of our every-day expressions come from. With a minimal amount of research and thought, I began to categorize some of the terms and phrases I was hearing every day. Soon it became apparent just how many “nautical” words and phrases we use.
Considering that the population of the United States increased by 25% from 1840 to 1850, one may ask, “How did they get here?” All you have to do is look at a picture of a harbor from 1850 and you can figure it out. We don’t think much about it today but it is obvious that all of our ancestors, that are not native to North America, probably came here on a sailing ship. When you think about it, you may not be surprised that much of our language has to do with ships and more specifically, sailing ships.
Most of the population lived on and around the coast, so even on land, there was a lot of exposure to a huge population of sailors who, as you will learn, had their own language that was unique to sailing. These eventually became expressions (usually analogies) to landlubbers when they needed to get an idea across.
The following may surprise you or at least amuse you with both today’s and the actual original definitions.
Getting on board – Cooperating. Joining the team. On the deck.
Above board – On the up and up. No hidden agenda. In the light of day. Anywhere other than below decks.
Tie up loose ends – Get everything done and in order. All lines secure or coiled.
Scuttlebutt – Water fountain talk. Actually an opening in the water barrel on the ship.
Overboard – Going too far. Over the edge. Off the ship and in the water.
High and dry – Abandoned. Out of the water, on land and unable to float.
On an even keel – Balanced. Evenly loaded so as to float level.
A wide berth – Keeping your distance. Not anchored too close to another ship.
On the right track – Perhaps reworded from “the right tact” meaning sailing back and forth upwind.
A long shot – Taking a risk with low odds. Shooting long distances with a cannon.
Taken aback – Unpleasantly surprised. Steering too much into the wind and flattening your sails.
The cut of your jib – A person’s style. Identifying ships by their foresail type.
Pipe down – Shut up! Last boatswain mate’s pipe call of the day, signifying lights out and go to bed.
Toe the line – Follow orders. To line up with the crack in the boards on deck.
By and large – In any case. Sailing close to or away from the wind. A beam reach or ninety degrees to the wind is the fastest sailing. A little known fact - It is no fun to sail with the wind behind you blowing you forward.
Slush fund – Reserve cash. Fat from the galley that was saved and was sold upon returning to port. This cash was divided among the crew.
Hand over fist – Working diligently. Climbing the rigging quickly.
At loggerheads – Opposing opinions. Iron ball on a handle used to chink cracks in a ship. Sometimes the crew would fight with these.
Cut and run – Get away quickly. Sails are set so lines could be cut to deploy them quickly for a maneuver or retreat.
Loose cannon – Unpredictable person. A cannon not secured below decks on a rolling sea. Very dangerous.
Overbearing – Controlling another person. A ship that comes in from behind and steals the wind from the leading ship.
Square meal – Plenty to eat. Crews were served on square wooden trays in the mess when the seas were calm. Otherwise, you ate from a bowl you held.
Three sheets in the wind – Drunk as Cooter Brown (whoever he was). Sheets are lines that hold a sail and should always be fast or secure. In the wind was bad.
Under the weather – Sick. Sailors who were required to keep their watch on the windward or “weather” side of the ship often became ill from exposure.
There are literally hundreds more of these words and phrases that have been completely abandoned or redefined by our current society to have a different meaning. However, the similarities in the meaning of these analogies still rings true in many cases. Listen close and see how many you can find. It will make you smile; I promise.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
