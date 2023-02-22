Ships

Most of us never stop to think about where the elements of our every-day expressions come from. With a minimal amount of research and thought, I began to categorize some of the terms and phrases I was hearing every day. Soon it became apparent just how many “nautical” words and phrases we use.

Considering that the population of the United States increased by 25% from 1840 to 1850, one may ask, “How did they get here?” All you have to do is look at a picture of a harbor from 1850 and you can figure it out. We don’t think much about it today but it is obvious that all of our ancestors, that are not native to North America, probably came here on a sailing ship. When you think about it, you may not be surprised that much of our language has to do with ships and more specifically, sailing ships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.