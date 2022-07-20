One of the earlier columns was about Grandpa Gus’ oldest son, Uncle Pope and his business venture founding the Stevens, Martin & Company in Carlton.
He had four sons but I only knew his oldest son, Cudin’ Claude, who lived with Uncle Pope in Carlton. Claude was born in 1895. He attended Mercer University in Macon and served in WWI. He was a high school teacher and principle and later became the head of the Physics Department at Gordon Military College in Barnesville. He is the author of “The Stevens Family History” where a lot of what I use to supplement Aunt Martha’s stories comes from.
What I remember most about Cudin’ Claude is his wood carving studio in the basement of his house. His house was full of wood carvings and paintings he had done. One of the most treasured things that I own is his hardwood carving of me when I was about four years old.
The other thing that some of you may find familiar, as you read this, is that long before Jackie Robinson, baseball was an integrated sport, at least the way I played it in the cow pasture behind my grandmother’s house in the 1950s. As you will see in Aunt Martha’s story, this was nothing new.
Cudin’ Claude (the artist) and Baseball
By Martha Whitehead Moore
Somewhere around 1910, when I was about 6, I remember that every time Claude would visit us he would find a way to organize a baseball game in the pasture leading to the branch. Four of the boys, my cousins, Gus and Harry, the Oglethorpe County boys, would play Fred and Joe, the Carlton boys, but that was not all. Both sides would be joined by two to three of the black kids, whose homes were nearby on the farm, on each team. Claude, who like George, wasn’t very athletic, would always be the umpire during these games.
What was so interesting about these baseball games is that no matter what the outcome, or who won the game, Claude would always get mobbed by the losing team when the game was over. I remember one afternoon I was sitting on the porch watching, while George (my genius cousin) was inside reading a book. The game was over that day Claude got really ripped, coming out of the pile with his shirt torn and a few scrapes and bruises. It was all part of the way they did it back then and that’s pretty much the way you could expect it to happen every time.
As I mentioned before, Claude and Lois, his wife, lived with Uncle Pope later in their lives in his home in Carlton. One very cold January morning they discovered they had no water because the pipes were frozen. Claude tried to thaw out the pipes with a “blow torch” but was not successful. About ten o’clock they had to get Buster Paul, the local plumber and police chief that everybody knew, to properly thaw out the frozen pipes and to fix any “busted” pipes if necessary so they could have water. However, something went wrong.
While they were eating lunch they smelled smoke. They discovered that the whole back of the house was on fire and that it was too far along to try to put it out. The blow torches had left something smoldering. They ran out with just the clothes on their backs and drove the short distance to Stevens & Martin store to get some help. By the time they got back with help the entire house was a “conflagration” and was completely destroyed. Absolutely nothing but their car was saved. I inherited the use of big words from my Grandpa Gus. Conflagration was one of his favorite words.
It was very sad that Claude and Lois lost everything they had. Worst of all, Claude’s extensive collection of wood carvings along with his and other valuable paintings were all lost. Also, all the Stevens Family History research documents were gone, which included many letters and Grandpa Gus’ extensive and “voluminous” diary that he had kept during the “War Between the States” and for many years after he returned in 1865. Sadly, these priceless family treasures are gone forever. However, like Thomas Edison, he started over and continued carving and writing until the day he died.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
