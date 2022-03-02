Entertainment on the farm, over 100 years, ago was pretty much whatever the family could do to entertain themselves, their neighbors and their guests. If you had a musician and an instrument in the family you were lucky. However, every now and then there would an opportunity to take an excursion to see something that was very unusual, significant and noteworthy back then. These things are not that significant today and we probably would not even consider telling our grandchildren about them.
During Aunt Martha’s childhood, leaving Carlton, to go to Athens, in an EMF-30 automobile or going to Atlanta or Augusta on the train was a really big deal. Aunt Martha’s stories are told as she remembered them in her later years and, as she would tell you, “in no particular order arrangement as to their time and place.” She just wrote them down as she remembered them or as they were told to her.
The circus, the movie and the family store
by Martha Whitehead Moore
In 1915, when I was 11 years old, Grandpa Gus took my cousin Walter, then 12, and me to see the opening of the very popular movie “Birth of a Nation” at the old Opera House in Athens. This movie was about reconstruction times in the South in the late 1800s following the War Between the States. We had heard so many stories about this since, at that time, there were many war veterans that were still living. The movie was very sad and we wept all the way through it, even Grandpa.
After the movie was over and we got back to the car, I realized that I did not have my pocketbook with me. I was very upset and told Grandpa Gus that I had lost my pocketbook. He said, “Don’t worry. I know the Manager of the Opera House and we can go back and see if we can find it.” When we got back and found where we were sitting we noticed that there was an opening in the floor where I was sitting. Upon closer inspection we could see my little beaded bag, about eight inches by eight inches square, far back in the bottom of the opening. The floorboard had to be taken up to retrieve it unharmed and undamaged. Grandpa asked me, “How much money did you have in your bag?” I replied with a big smile, “Thirty five cents.” I went home a happy little girl.
The year before that, in 1914 when I was 10 years old, Luther Harris drove Grandpa, my cousin Walter and me to Athens to see the, then very popular, Barnum and Bailey Circus that had come to town. When we first got there, I was very frightened at seeing all of those strange animals in their cages. The crowd was very thick and there were so many people around that were very tall and big and I could not see over them. Luther, bless his heart, picked me up and let me sit straddling his neck so that I could see what was going on all around us. Once I could see, I felt very safe sitting up there on Luther’s shoulders. Grandpa also held Walter’s hand so that he would be OK and feel safe in the big crowd. We had lots of fun that day and enjoyed seeing many strange animals, especially the monkeys.
Luther Harris was the brother of my good friend Agnes. He worked for Stevens, Huff & Company, the store in Sandy Cross and boarded at Uncle Chandler Stevens house. This store was where my father, Walter Whitehead (born 1868), also began working as a young man in his late teens in the late 1880’s. He lived in a room in the back of the store, ate all his meals there and was made $200/year. He worked six days a week for $3.84, which equates to about 64 cents per day.
My father Walter Whitehead later became one of the partners in the Stevens, Martin & Company in Carlton, GA, which grew out of the Stevens, Huff & Company store as did the Stevens, Whitehead & Company (my Uncle George Whitehead) store in Comer. In the Stevens and Whitehead families this was the family business and perhaps one of the first chain store enterprises in rural Northeast Georgia.
