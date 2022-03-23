Looking back at how things were in the 1950s and also 100 years ago when Aunt Martha was young, one has to wish that things could sometimes be that way again. When I was growing up, my mother was getting her degree in Guidance Counseling and had to go to classes at UGA in Athens. She would take me with her and turn me loose in town, with a little money in my pocket, to do whatever I wanted to do. I was on my own and the only thing I had to do was be back at the car at a certain time to go home. The movies, the library, Davison’s Department Store, the barber shop, the “Y,” the book store (Barnett’s next to the Varsity where I always ate lunch) were just some of my haunts. I may be wrong but I don’t think many parents turn their 10-year-old children loose to spend the day in town alone any more. Seems like it wasn’t that much different in Decatur, GA for Aunt Martha and Cousin Alice back several years earlier. Hopefully, I am not spoiling the story below but one has to pause and think about what is being described, as two little girls ages 10 and 6 were about town, on their own and felt perfectly secure and safe. What’s more, their parents didn’t seem to have a problem with this. Life in Georgia was certainly different in 1914.
The dentist and the movies
by Martha Whitehead Moore
It was June of 1914 and I was 10 years old. I rode the train to Decatur to spend a month with my cousin Alice Glenn. She was one of my Grandpa Gus’ 15 grandchildren, the 6-year-old daughter of Aunt Fanny (Frances Olive Stevens) who married Platt Everett Glenn. One of the reasons for this visit was so that I could get some much-needed dental work done in Atlanta. I have never had very good teeth and mine had gotten in pretty bad shape, needing a lot of work. Of course there were no dentists in Carlton and not too many in Athens, but my Cousin Alice’s family knew of a very good one in Atlanta.
Each week, while I was visiting Alice, we would board the street car in Decatur and ride it right downtown to the heart of Atlanta to the 4th National Bank Building where the dentist office was located. I visited this dentist four different times to get all the needed work done. The office visits did not take very long and as soon as we got out of there we would go straight down to the soda shop located on the 1st floor and have a banana split. So much for good teeth. After visiting a few other places we would get back on the street car and go back to Decatur. We ventured out on this journey once a week during the month of June while I was staying with Alice.
The main reason for this story was to tell you about our adventures in and around downtown Decatur on other days, especially our visits to the movies. We went to a lot of places but mainly we would walk to the movie theater, which was about one-half mile from Alice’s house, and arrive there at 2 p.m. when the theater opened for business. We loved to go to the movies they showed there, especially the silent westerns. We would sit through two or three of them, taking a break in between for bathroom visits and more popcorn.
This part of the story is what I really wanted to tell you about. I cannot tell you how it was done, but I can tell you that it really would happen this way. When Aunt Fanny, Alice’s mother, was getting supper ready, she would call the manager of the theater, with whom she was well acquainted, on the telephone and have him flash these words on the screen: “Alice and Martha, come on home! It's 6 o’clock and time for supper.” We would then hurry out of the theater and be home for supper by 6:30.
Charlie’s footnote:
I am sure this happened but I can’t help but think that Aunt Martha was remembering an announcement rather than a message being flashed on the screen. I can’t imagine how “flashing something on the screen” would have been accomplished in a movie theater in 1914. But who knows, stranger things have happened.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
