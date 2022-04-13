When I was growing up it was a regular thing to visit extended family on the weekends. As kids we always wound up playing outside in the yard, riding bicycles, climbing trees or doing something that involved digging in the dirt, sometimes playing marbles. I can remember that the adults would usually be on the porch talking or occasionally inside involved in a card game. When I was very young I can remember looking up at these groups with lots of cards in their hands and saying something to each other about “trump” or “no trump,” no pun intended. These games held their attention pretty well since they paid very little attention to what we were doing down on the floor. I really didn’t know too much about what was going on back then with all the cards, but I do remember my Daddy telling me that before World War II there was not much to do and a lot of men were out of work, so a good old-fashioned marble game was not uncommon. Based on my Aunt Martha’s story I guess marbles and cards wasn’t really anything new in my family.
The games they played
by Martha Whitehead Moore
As a kid, I had a good time doing lots of fun things, but life for the adults was not “all work and no play” as some might think. Believe it or not, Grandpa Gus was recognized by all the enthusiasts of the day as a marble champion. He could knock the “middle man” out of the ring in one thump without touching another marble. I remember that they did this a couple of feet from the edge of the ring and standing up, not down on their hands and knees like the kids did when shooting marbles. In those days the game of marbles was played by placing nine marbles all around inside a two-foot circle with the red marble, the middleman, right in the center of the circle. The object was to knock the marbles out of the circle, which is how you got points. I don’t know the details of the rules, but the “middle man” was the most important marble, and I think you won if you accomplished what I mentioned earlier. There was a marble court that was a packed, white dirt, hard surface that was kept up under a grove of oak trees so the game could be played in the shade and there wasn’t any grass. The oak grove was also a place where we had rock tables and a BBQ pit for cooking whole hogs whenever there was a community barbecue. I believe that two people competed and each player, as in pool, would call their shot before making their “thump.” I would sit patiently in the buggy for many hours while Grandpa Gus played “just one more game!”
There were other games that the Stevens and Whitehead families participated in. Almost all of the Stevens and Whitehead men and women were very good Bridge players, which was kind of a family tradition and a regular pastime among the family. This can be traced all the way back to 1865 when Grandpa was in the war. He was in the Echols Artillery and at one time they were on James Island near Charleston after Sherman took Savannah. They had some Yankee prisoners there and one of Grandpa Gus’ jobs as a very young member of that troop was to guard these prisoners. Grandpa Gus made friends with some of the Yankee officers and one of them taught him how to play a card game called Whist and he got pretty good at it. After the South surrendered and he returned home, he married Martha Witcher and they had eight children. Grandpa taught seven of the eight how to play Whist which later became the game of Bridge. Of the 15 grandchildren who descended from these eight children, 10 of them became pretty good at Bridge and played in groups all around Madison, Oglethorpe and Clarke counties. Probably the most accomplished of these 10 was my cousin Gus Stevens, who eventually moved to South Carolina and played with champions like Goren and others. They all called themselves “Bridge Sharks!”
Postscript: Aunt Martha may have given us a clue to the origins of the current Bridge movement that exists in Northeast Georgia today. I don’t play myself, but the women in my family lived and breathed it for years. Perhaps you know a “Bridge Shark” or two?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.