When I was growing up there were a lot of mules around. However, there were also tractors that did a lot of the farm work. We’re talking about the 50s here so it wasn’t that long ago and there were a lot of tractors around in those days. I think I mentioned earlier that we were red tractor people. Those are the ones with the clutch pedal on the left and the brake pedals on the right and were operated with the feet like it should be.
Of course, the green tractor (John Deere) people know where I am going now. Our tractors had four cylinders and pretty much sounded normal when they ran. The other brand had two cylinders that were about the size of lard cans and only fired now and then. Many call these tractors the “pop-pop” variety, which sounded like someone hitting a bass drum when it was running slow. Because they had such large pistons and so much torque, they did not need to fire quite as often as the International Harvesters (McCormick, Farmall) brand we had. I have to give them credit. They would almost stop under a heavy load but that old two-cylinder would hit one more lick just when you thought it was done.
My earlier comment regarding the positioning of the clutch and brake is what everybody knew was different between red and green. The John Deere, mostly model “A” tractors that I was familiar with, had a huge steel rod on the right side that was the clutch lever. When you got ready to move you engaged the clutch with this rod and off you went. When you got ready to stop you reversed this process and disengaged your power. A green tractor man did not know what “push in the clutch” on a tractor meant.
The first tractor I ever drove was a Farmall “H” which was one of the models that we had. The other one was an “M,” which was much bigger. They let me drive the “H” because it only had 24 horsepower and was a good bit smaller than the “M.” All the tractors we owned had the “tricycle” front end. For those who don’t know, that’s where the two front tires are very close together. Some people say these are not stable but I never had a problem. What I do know is that if you wanted to turn around, say to the left, all you had to do was turn the wheel and push on that left brake. It would turn around on a dime and that left rear wheel would be in the same track it was in when it was going the other way. You can’t do that with these wide front-end tractors today.
Actually, in the 1950s if you saw a tractor with a wide front end it was usually a little 7N or 8N Ford. Many people swore by these because they were so easy to work on and the ignition parts were the same as your car. The John Deere tractors also had the “tricycle” front ends that let you make that quick 180-degree turn. The brakes were a little different. The left was on the left and the right was on the right. A red tractor man would always hit that left brake before he realized he needed to pull the “Johnson Bar” to engage the clutch. I could never get used to a hand clutch, no matter how much I ran one of those old model “A”s.
All in all, the John Deere’s had a little more horsepower and a lot more torque than the Farmalls did. When it came to plowing, it was the green monsters that could turn the dirt. That was not a big deal for the row cropping farmer who spent most of his time planting, cultivating, running hay equipment or pulling an old orange Allis Chalmers combine.
Green or red did not really make much difference. None of these tractors had a whole lot of horsepower compared to what we have today. However, they did beat hooking up a team of four mules to pull a big enough bottom plow to get that “new-ground” ready for farming. “New-ground” was land that had just been cleared of trees so it could be used for agricultural purposes. That’s a whole ‘nother story in itself.
PS – Not too long ago I used a 1949 “H” Farmall, pulling a two section mule drag harrow, to plow in the hand sewn seeds I had just put out on my food plots. It was “deja vu” all over again. I was 12 years old again, and I don’t think the smile ever left my face the whole time.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
