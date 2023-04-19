When I was growing up there were a lot of mules around. However, there were also tractors that did a lot of the farm work. We’re talking about the 50s here so it wasn’t that long ago and there were a lot of tractors around in those days. I think I mentioned earlier that we were red tractor people. Those are the ones with the clutch pedal on the left and the brake pedals on the right and were operated with the feet like it should be.

Of course, the green tractor (John Deere) people know where I am going now. Our tractors had four cylinders and pretty much sounded normal when they ran. The other brand had two cylinders that were about the size of lard cans and only fired now and then. Many call these tractors the “pop-pop” variety, which sounded like someone hitting a bass drum when it was running slow. Because they had such large pistons and so much torque, they did not need to fire quite as often as the International Harvesters (McCormick, Farmall) brand we had. I have to give them credit. They would almost stop under a heavy load but that old two-cylinder would hit one more lick just when you thought it was done.

