As an amateur genealogist, I sometimes dream about just how good life must have been back in those days, or maybe not. From my perspective the Sandy Cross/Carlton connection and the Stevens/Whitehead family ties must have really been something special.

I guess it took an extended family to make that kind of enterprise happen, when the railroad was about the only way that you could get fertilizer and equipment as well as ship what you produced, thus the close Carlton connection to Sandy Cross. But it also had to be a hard life, being a farmer, rising every morning before day, getting everything ready and working until dark; just to then take even more time to put up the animals and be sure everything was closed up for the night and then…somebody had to milk that cow sometime during the day on Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.