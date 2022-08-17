As an amateur genealogist, I sometimes dream about just how good life must have been back in those days, or maybe not. From my perspective the Sandy Cross/Carlton connection and the Stevens/Whitehead family ties must have really been something special.
I guess it took an extended family to make that kind of enterprise happen, when the railroad was about the only way that you could get fertilizer and equipment as well as ship what you produced, thus the close Carlton connection to Sandy Cross. But it also had to be a hard life, being a farmer, rising every morning before day, getting everything ready and working until dark; just to then take even more time to put up the animals and be sure everything was closed up for the night and then…somebody had to milk that cow sometime during the day on Sunday.
This next story is of two boys who probably didn’t much like that lifestyle and chose to make it another way. These two boys, Grandpa Gus’ grandsons, born to two brothers two years apart, would go on to do great things even though they probably never saw their names in the headlines. Let’s see what Aunt Martha has to say about Cudin’ Harry and Cudin’ Walter.
By Martha Whitehead Moore
Cudin’ Harry was the oldest of two cousins who went out into the world of big business and made a successful life for themselves and their families. Of course, they had to go off up to the Northern states to do this since there wasn’t much of this type of opportunity and almost no industry in the South back in the early part of the 1900s. Chandler Harrison Stevens was born in 1901, three years before me and was Uncle Pope’s second son, behind Cudin’ Claude. Harry was a Tech man (Georgia Institute of Technology) and graduated with a B.S.E.E. in 1922. He initially went to work for AT&T, however, his claim to fame was when he took an engineering position with the John A. Roebling’s Sons, Wire Rope Company in Trenton, N.J. They made what we call steel cable but it is actually known as “wire rope” in the industry. If you are not familiar with John A. Roebling, he is the man who designed the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. In its time it was one of the modern wonders of the world.
Harry wasn’t around when the Brooklyn Bridge was built but he had the prestigious assignment of being the Chief Cable Engineer on the George Washington Bridge that connected New Jersey with the other side of Manhattan. This classic suspension bridge, which was started in 1927 and completed in 1931, was the first modern suspension bridge ever constructed and is today the busiest motor vehicle bridge in the world with eight lanes on the top deck and six lanes on the bottom deck.
My other industrialist cousin was Walter, who I have written about many times before. He and I went through school together and graduated from college at the same time. Walter Chandler Stevens was born in Sandy Cross in 1903. He was also a Tech man and graduated two years after Harry, in 1924, with the same B.S.E.E. degree.
Walter went to work for the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in their Mansfield, Ohio operations, the largest appliance manufacturing plant in the world, in 1925. This appliance plant was completely retrofitted to manufacture the Marine Corp’s Corsair fighter planes during WWII.
This experience allowed him to gain the knowledge he needed to go out on his own and start the Stevens Manufacturing Company, manufacturing thermal controls for industrial and domestic appliances. If you ever turned the heat up or down on any older model electric oven, you’ve probably used one of Cudin’ Walter’s inventions. By 1960 he had manufacturing plants in Lexington, Ohio and Renfrew, Ontario, Canada. He was bought out by Essex International Corporation of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He continued to work for the company, until he retired in 1968 to his 500-acre farm in Lexington, Ohio, where he lived until he died.
I am very proud of my “industrialist cousins” who went out into the big world of American industry and made their mark. Not too bad for a couple of ragtag, short-pants boys who grew up playing ball in cow pastures in Sandy Cross and Carlton.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
