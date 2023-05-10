Not long ago I couldn’t even spell genealogist and now I “are” one. When I was younger I kinda’ knew who my ancestors were but did not really pay much attention at the time. I guess having a job and trying to raise children doesn’t leave much time for ancestor research? Today, I can’t get enough of investigating where I came from, how those people got here and what they did. Once I retired and had a little time, I began to look back and the more I found, the more questions I had and the more curious I became.

I have to give some credit to my second cousin, Krista Whitehead. She is from Texas and is a real cyber-crime investigator, I mean sho’nuff. If you are familiar with the television show “Criminal Minds,” she has the same job as the cyber-whiz character that stays back at headquarters and supports the investigation team by looking stuff up online. That’s her real job but she has a web site called “Exploring Backwards,” which is her hobby. Check it out. She is my hero when it comes to genealogy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.