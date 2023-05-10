Not long ago I couldn’t even spell genealogist and now I “are” one. When I was younger I kinda’ knew who my ancestors were but did not really pay much attention at the time. I guess having a job and trying to raise children doesn’t leave much time for ancestor research? Today, I can’t get enough of investigating where I came from, how those people got here and what they did. Once I retired and had a little time, I began to look back and the more I found, the more questions I had and the more curious I became.
I have to give some credit to my second cousin, Krista Whitehead. She is from Texas and is a real cyber-crime investigator, I mean sho’nuff. If you are familiar with the television show “Criminal Minds,” she has the same job as the cyber-whiz character that stays back at headquarters and supports the investigation team by looking stuff up online. That’s her real job but she has a web site called “Exploring Backwards,” which is her hobby. Check it out. She is my hero when it comes to genealogy.
My mother’s side of the family were the Whiteheads but I want to share the limb of my family tree that branches off at my second great-grandfather George Wiley Whitehead. In the late 1800s he was the county engineer and surveyor in Oglethorpe County. He was also one of the county commissioners when the courthouse was built. His name is on the marble cornerstone. When he came back from the war he married a girl named Cena Ann Mathews. They are buried on the Mathews homeplace in the sharp curve between Sandy Cross and the Glade (Point Peter).
Cena Ann’s father was Rolly Hopper Mathews, who was my third great grandfather and his father was Littleberry Mathews. The family still owns the Mathews homeplace and will be very quick to tell you that it is “Mathews” with one “t”! The cemetery is in the field across the road from the house. It has been a wealth of information for me. However, this was not the first Mathews homeplace at the Glade.
For years I did not know where Littleberry Mathews was buried. After finding a description of the cemetery on the “Find a Grave” web site, I was able to locate his grave. It is on a piece of property right there in Point Peter about 200 yards off the dirt road. It is out in the middle of the woods and there is no road to the cemetery. You just have to know where to go and walk to it. I now know the current landowner and get permission whenever I visit the site. This was the previous Mathews homeplace and we have now located the house and well sites.
If you look closely, you can see that these memorials predate the practice of sandblasting lettering into granite. The three granite crypts that have survived the elements for the last 185 years are hand lettered. These crypts are solid slabs of granite approximately eight inches thick. There are three of them that are effectively identical. The other two are Littleberry’s wife, Mary Ann Dowdy Mathews and their son, Jerusa Hopper Mathews.
Though the information is somewhat speculative, we are pretty sure that these folks came to America from England. However, there is no definite documentation allowing us to prove this. It is believed that Littleberry’s father was William Mathews, born in South Carolina in 1755 and his father was Moses Mathews, born in Virginia. If you can believe the information you find on the “Roots Web” site, the line goes back to someone named Gwaethvded Vawr who was born in Wales around 1025. I really can’t put much stock in there being no mistakes in a line that is a thousand years old.
I can go back six or seven documented generations on most of the branches of my family tree to places in Georgia or the southeastern United States. Back further than that is pretty hard to verify. They didn’t keep very good records back then and what they did have usually was lost or destroyed somewhere along the way.
If you decide to try this genealogy thing, get ready to get hooked. I don’t think I will ever stop getting excited every time I find out about a new cousin I have somewhere in the world. In Oglethorpe County it’s a lot of fun. In the early days the gene pool wasn’t that big. Like a wise lady once told me, “It’s not really if we are kin to one another, it’s how we are kin to one another!”
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
