Sadly, on Friday, November 27, 2020, I was an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of my close friend Turner Harris of Carlton. If you are old enough and from the northeast corner of the county, you know who I am talking about. He was the mail carrier for the 84-mile Carlton, Goose Pond, Vesta, Veribest, Enterprise, etc. route for 31 years. For a long time, many families on this mail route have had a Point Peter or Carlton address and in the late 50s, 60s, 70s and early 80s, Mr. Turner “toted the mail.” This is part two of his story. The first part was published in last week’s Journal.
The Spy from Point Peter
By Turner Harris
I was a very good radio operator. Everything was in Morse code and I was faster than anybody I knew. I spent all of WWII on the Battle Cruiser, USS New Orleans listening, writing, typing and then sending radio messages over and over again. What that ship did during WWII is a book in itself. When the war was over, I was back in the United States trying to find a job; but there weren’t any, so back in the Navy I went. I was a Navy recruiter in Chamblee, GA for a two-and-a-half year tour. While I was doing that, I stood for the rural mail carrier test and passed. At the end of the tour, I got a job as a mail carrier in Point Peter. But I was also active reserve so “totin’ the mail” wasn’t my only job.
Now here comes the good part. Since I was such an efficient radio operator, the Navy enlisted my talents as a “spy” for the government. I was living in a house at “The Glade” on the right going toward Sandy Cross just past the church. I was secretly issued a lot of high-powered electronic radio equipment and enough wire and insulators to put an “array” antenna in the big trees that were all around the house. Willard Mathers helped me put up that antenna, but he never knew what it was really for. My top-secret orders were to tune in to a specific frequency at a specific time and take down everything that was being transmitted on that frequency. I was spying on the Russians and taking down all their radio transmissions to be sent back to Washington. Mr. Parker, my boss, was the postmaster at Point Peter and always asked me what all that stuff was that I was mailing to Washington. Of course I could not tell him and it just about drove him crazy. That was the best part of the whole job.
Well I guess I did too good a job. On Sept. 11, 1950, exactly eight years to the day after I joined the Navy in 1942, I was recalled to active duty in Adak, Alaska. Doing what?...spying on the Russians, just 500 miles away. It was during the Korean War and we were operating in a concrete bunker with high fences around us and guarded by armed Marines. To go from one part of that building to the other, you had to dial in a special code for the door to open. The word was that our jobs were so top secret that if there was an invasion by the Russians, we would be the first to be evacuated, but if we were about to be captured the Marines were supposed to shoot us. I don’t think that was really the truth, but I am glad I did not have to find out. I was discharged Aug. 1, 1951 and went home to “carry the mail” at Point Peter.
My mail route was pretty much the same until I retired in 1980. I had enough time with the postal service along with military service that I could draw a full pension. That was 35 years ago. (Story was recorded in 2015) (1)
There is just a little more to tell. As a mail carrier in the Goose Pond district and NE corner of Oglethorpe County you get to see a lot of deer. During my lifetime I killed over 200. One of the first ones I got was when I was carrying the mail. I had an old single-barrel shotgun with a slug in it and dropped a pretty big one about 35 yards off the side of the road. I put him in the trunk but the old car I was driving had a drain plug that was missing. I had to stop at one mailbox to sell an individual a mail order. When I drove off he was staring down at a large pool of blood on the dirt in front of his mailbox. I never mentioned it and he didn’t either. That wasn’t the only deer I killed on my mail route.
— You can read Mr. Turner’s complete story in a book that was compiled by his cousin Rob Simmons. It is five chapters and 63 pages and is a brief autobiography of his life adventures and his military history. I will try to get a copy into the Madison County Library.
(1) Simmons, Rob, My Cousin Turner, A Real American Hero, February 2016, Published privately by Rob and Kay Simmons, The Harris Family
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.