Uncle Walt, Grandpa Gus’ older brother, was born 183 years ago in 1837 and grew up on the farm at Sandy Cross but all we really know of him begins with him joining the Georgia Militia Company in Lexington, known locally as the Gilmer Blues. In May of 1861, when he was 24, William Walton (Walt) Stevens, and his company were mustered into the Army of the newly formed nation known as the Confederate States of America. Their designation was Company K, 6th Georgia Regiment, Georgia Volunteer Infantry. Walt was a private.
They traveled to Richmond, Virginia by train and in June were stationed at Yorktown, VA in the fortifications that had been occupied by George Washington in the American Revolutionary War. He describes that he was part of a “mess” group of six men organized for the purpose of cooking and shelter. In one of his first letters home he complained that they only had “flour bread” with their meals, which probably meant that he was accustomed to cornbread back at the Stevens’ home-place.
He saw little combat here but wrote with some advice to his brother Augustus (Grandpa Gus) to stay in school and stay put since he felt that what he had seen of war would not suite the young man. In more letters from Yorktown he said that they were expecting a visit from General Howell Cobb, of Athens. He requested socks and soap and again registered a complaint that “the only meat they were getting was beef,” which again was probably from someone who was more accustomed to eating “high on the hog.”
In March, Walt learned that his brother (Grandpa Gus) had enlisted in the Echols Artillery, in Lexington, Georgia. He wrote to him again with more advice on how to stay healthy and happy in military camp life, as well as who the best guys were to try to get as “mess mates.” It was then that the Yankees invaded the peninsula and they had to evacuate Yorktown.
In June his letters began the description of fierce battles during the “Seven Days Campaign” where he “broke down” due to constant fighting for days and nothing to eat. He noted that the letter was written on paper that he had taken off the body of a Yankee soldier on the battlefield, since paper was very scarce. During this Campaign he was involved in the battle of Seven Pines, Mechanicsville, First Cold Harbor, Savage’s Station and Malvern Hill. This Campaign was when Robert E. Lee was appointed commander of the Army of Northern Virginia.
Sometime in early July, Obadiah Stevens, Walt’s father, determined that he needed to travel to Virginia to see about his son. He arrived there on July 14th and wrote to his wife that when he finally found Walt he was sick and not doing well. Here you find the 53 year old Obadiah describing how he himself was “broke down” from walking so much, searching for his son. He also describes that Walt was “broke down” from all the continuous days of fighting and lack of food. He stayed and nursed Walt as best he could but soon had to return to Georgia to continue the operation of his farm.
In August Walt’s Company received orders to march to Maryland. He wrote that he was not really well and having a difficult time keeping up. They went across the river to Orange and then to Fredrick where he wrote that he had again “broke down” due to illness and fatigue. It was here that he had to be left behind and subsequently was captured by advancing Yankees on August 22.
(Part II – Next Week)
— Submitted by Charlie Snelling
