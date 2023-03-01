Pocketknives

When I was growing up in the 1950s, I spent a lot of time around places where old men gathered, shared stories, smoked whatever they had and often whittled something out of a piece of wood. I think it may be a lot like the groups you see in the mornings at the McDonalds scattered across North Georgia. These groups, along with the beauty parlor, were the predecessors of Twitter and Facebook. I can remember that one of the constants of these congregations I encountered was that at least one of the men would have his knife out sharpening it or cutting on something.

One of the most dangerous times in my grandfather’s store, Stevens Martin and Company in Carlton, was when a large package got delivered with a bunch of string or tape on it. Almost everybody tried to be the first to get to it, with knife out, ready to cut whatever was holding all that cardboard together. Usually there would be a couple of old-timers attacking it in unison from different sides. There was great honor in having a knife in your pocket with several blades of different shapes that served different purposes. Also, each of these blades were kept very sharp. Sharp enough to shave the hair off your arm. You were subject to ridicule and embarrassment if your knife wouldn’t cut.

