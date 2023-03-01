When I was growing up in the 1950s, I spent a lot of time around places where old men gathered, shared stories, smoked whatever they had and often whittled something out of a piece of wood. I think it may be a lot like the groups you see in the mornings at the McDonalds scattered across North Georgia. These groups, along with the beauty parlor, were the predecessors of Twitter and Facebook. I can remember that one of the constants of these congregations I encountered was that at least one of the men would have his knife out sharpening it or cutting on something.
One of the most dangerous times in my grandfather’s store, Stevens Martin and Company in Carlton, was when a large package got delivered with a bunch of string or tape on it. Almost everybody tried to be the first to get to it, with knife out, ready to cut whatever was holding all that cardboard together. Usually there would be a couple of old-timers attacking it in unison from different sides. There was great honor in having a knife in your pocket with several blades of different shapes that served different purposes. Also, each of these blades were kept very sharp. Sharp enough to shave the hair off your arm. You were subject to ridicule and embarrassment if your knife wouldn’t cut.
I am pretty sure that I did not know any grown men that didn’t carry a pocket knife of some kind. The two major brands were Case and Boker (Tree Brand). All the men in my family were Boker people. I don’t remember anyone in my family carrying a Case pocket knife. It was like Ford and Chevrolet vehicles or Johnson and Zebco fishing reels. You were either one or the other but never did you betray your brand. My daddy had a Boker, Tree Brand, with black bone scales (handles) that was made in Solingen, Germany. It had two blades, the minimum required for any self-respecting, knife totin,’ Southerner. One of them was broken but still had a little length to it and was kept very sharp. The other one was well worn from frequent sharpening. One of the differences, I think, was that Boker was made in Germany and Case was made in the USA.
Knives of this era had high-carbon steel blades, which were fairly easy to sharpen but would still hold a pretty good edge. Seems that most knives you see today have the very shiny stainless steel blades. Not as easy to put an edge on if you are familiar with sharpening a knife on a whetstone or honing one on a razor strop or an old belt.
I remember when I got my first pocketknife. I was pretty young, probably about 10 and had already been schooled on the dangers of a sharp blade. “Never cut toward yourself and you will never cut yourself!” was one of the adages that stuck with me. That really does work for pocketknife work or in the kitchen, where the same danger lurks. However, those cautions are to minimize personal surgery. I still must have cut myself about once a month when I started carrying a pocketknife.
What I also remember is the ritual of showing each other your knives. After all, it was one of your prize possessions, so everybody had to show off and brag a little about their particular knife, especially if you got a new one. Everybody’s knife was so well known that, if you left it somewhere or it fell out of your pocket, it got returned immediately to the rightful owner. You could not keep a knife you found. You and everybody else knew who it belonged to.
We played a game with our pocketknives called Mumblety-Peg, pronounced “mum’-blee.” You had to stick your knife in the ground using several different flips or hand techniques, using both your left and your right hand. If your knife did not stick in the dirt, e.g. fell over, you had to start all over again. The steps and different techniques were extensive.
I suppose all this got me into the habit of always having a pocketknife with me. Sometimes, I like to kid my friends when something needs cutting. When confronted with those tough plastic banding straps or heavy packing tape, I will usually be asked, “You got a knife?” My reply is always, “I got my pants on don’t I?” One thing is always in my right pocket; my car keys. Four things are always in my left pocket; chap-stick, breath mints, toothpicks and my pocket knife. What’s in your pocket?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
