A little about fashion . . . Our basketball uniforms were something else. The pants were baggy, blousy, down to the knee bloomers. The shirts had a black tie and big sailor type collars on them and we had to wear knee socks to cover up our legs. It was awful. One of the clothing items that was the bane or our existence in the wintertime was the “union suite.” This was a full body garment with a button-up flap in the back for obvious reasons. It went from neck to ankle so all your other clothes had to go over it. Getting your cotton stockings on over this was a real pain and almost impossible. And then there was getting on your high- top shoes and buttoning them up with a hair pin when you couldn’t find the shoe buttoner before school in the morning. Can you imagine anybody today buttoning up a high-top shoe?

