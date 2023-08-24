Excerpts and summaries from cited work, (1)
A little about fashion . . . Our basketball uniforms were something else. The pants were baggy, blousy, down to the knee bloomers. The shirts had a black tie and big sailor type collars on them and we had to wear knee socks to cover up our legs. It was awful. One of the clothing items that was the bane or our existence in the wintertime was the “union suite.” This was a full body garment with a button-up flap in the back for obvious reasons. It went from neck to ankle so all your other clothes had to go over it. Getting your cotton stockings on over this was a real pain and almost impossible. And then there was getting on your high- top shoes and buttoning them up with a hair pin when you couldn’t find the shoe buttoner before school in the morning. Can you imagine anybody today buttoning up a high-top shoe?
Today everybody has heard of Medicare but all we had was “Mamacare!” Her answer to cure anything was Castor Oil. If you have never had any of this stuff, be grateful. We had to mix it with orange juice just to get it down and then you had to hold your nose and have a slice of fruit ready to cram in your mouth to try to get rid of that awful taste. NOTHING will ever erase the memory of how that stuff tastes and after I was a teenager I never took any more and would never give it to any of my children.
What castor oil wouldn’t cure Vicks or Cloverine salve would. There was also the mustard plaster and some kind of tea made from boiled tree bark that my aunt would make. It also tasted awful. Dental hygiene was not what it is today. Our toothbrushes were made from sweet gum tree limbs and our toothpaste was wet baking soda. I don’t remember when I got my first “store-bought” toothbrush but it was a little later in life when I was almost grown.
We did have a drugstore in town and it had a soda fountain. That was where, if you had a nickel, you could meet your friends and have a Coke. This was a dispensed syrup that would be mixed with seltzer water to make what we now know as Coca Cola. A Coke, back then, whether it was in a glass or in a bottle was known as a “dope.” Grandma would send you to the drugstore to get her “a smoke and a dope.” The smoke was a bag of Bull Durham tobacco and some rolling papers.
Refrigeration was pretty much unheard of. The only thing we had was ice in blocks that was stored in sawdust at the local store. We got our ice once a week on Saturday so that we could have iced tea and make ice cream on Sunday. Ice was a luxury that was treasured. To preserve our block as long as possible it would be wrapped up in newspapers and “gunny” sacks. This was all before we had an icebox to keep it in. These oak iceboxes are treasured refinished antiques today.
The bathroom was another thing, because there was not one in the house. There was the “reading room” down at the corner of the yard, with a well-worn path going to it. All that was in the house was the chamber pot which was stored under the bed. It was for nighttime use and when the weather was very cold. It had a lid on it for obvious reasons and was emptied regularly. You see these today in the antique stores. Ours did not survive for some reason.
We learned a lot growing up but mostly it was our ABCs, multiplication tables and the Ten Commandments. I remember discussions about all the laws on the books and my mother and father believing that these commandments, from the Bible, were all that was necessary to be a good person.
These times growing up in Colbert, Georgia were what I refer to as the “good ol’ days.” As you can see that is not necessarily the case. I have heard that, “If you really think these times were the good old days, you never had to live in them.” In any case, I believe that I gained more than I lost during these times. I will always remember them with much affection and hope that my children will remember their childhood times the way I do. God bless!
(1) Brookshire, J. K., Mr. and Mrs., Fuller, Rev. Don, Hart, Edd, Mr. and Mrs., Hardman, Joel C., Hardman, Phil M., Hickman, Lewis C., Roush, Barbarianne Gaulding (Chairman), MEMORIES OF OUR HOME TOWN, Colbert Georgia, 1776 – 1976, Dedicated to the Citizens of Colbert, Past, Present and Future, (printer not identified), copyright 1976.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
