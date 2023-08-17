Excerpts from “Memories of Our Home Town, Colbert Georgia, 1776-1976”

All the kids had chores to do in the house before and after school. There was no such thing as an allowance. We did not know much about cooking or sewing, due to lack of money. If a dress were to be made it was cut right the first time, even if you were using flower sacks. Mostly, the chores were preparing for and cleaning up after a meal. For every meal, dishes were washed, dried and put away by hand. There weren’t any paper plates. Even today the smell of homemade lye soap makes me want to throw up. Sweeping the kitchen with a straw broom scattered more blossoms, dirt and dust than it cleaned. The floor had to be scoured, not mopped. After all, how could you mop a floor with corn shucks?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.