Excerpts from “Memories of Our Home Town, Colbert Georgia, 1776-1976”
All the kids had chores to do in the house before and after school. There was no such thing as an allowance. We did not know much about cooking or sewing, due to lack of money. If a dress were to be made it was cut right the first time, even if you were using flower sacks. Mostly, the chores were preparing for and cleaning up after a meal. For every meal, dishes were washed, dried and put away by hand. There weren’t any paper plates. Even today the smell of homemade lye soap makes me want to throw up. Sweeping the kitchen with a straw broom scattered more blossoms, dirt and dust than it cleaned. The floor had to be scoured, not mopped. After all, how could you mop a floor with corn shucks?
There never was any kind of finish on the floor. Waxing was unheard of. The only time we used wax was to keep the finish on the flat irons smooth. We ironed all the clothes with heated flat irons, on a padded board, that was suspended between two chairs. Who ever heard of an ironing board other than that? The flat irons, a pair, were alternated between use and heating on the top of the wood burning stove.
When the floors were scoured, we would cover them over with newspaper until they dried to keep them clean. Water had to be brought to the house in buckets. Everybody drank from the same dipper, which was kept in the water bucket in the kitchen. On Saturday we would fill a large tin wash tub on the back porch with water to let it warm up enough to take baths. Everybody used the same water.
In the winter time we slept between cotton blankets on feather beds. You did not sleep “on” these beds. You slept “in” these beds since you sank down into the feather mattress and you did not move. Heat was from fireplaces. The coals would be covered with ashes so the fire could be more easily restarted the next morning. Sometimes bricks would be heated by the fire and wrapped in flannel to put in the bed with us to keep us warm during the night.
Almost everything we had to eat we grew right there at home in our garden. Everybody had one. I don’t remember buying groceries. We had chickens, cows and pigs and everything we grew we canned to last us through the winter. Late fall was hog killing time and the smoke house was always full of bacon and ham. We also ate a lot of wild game back then. Fried rabbit was one of our regular meals and it was common to see a possum in a pen in the back yard being fattened up for a good possum and sweet potato supper.
The closest thing to shopping we did was bartering and buying milk, eggs, butter and chickens from neighbors. We walked a mile every week to buy butter from Ms. Fannie Eberhart. Her butter never had the taste of wild onions in it and she had a prettier butter mold than anybody else. I remember one time on that walk there was a report of a mad dog. Everybody got inside and all the men got their guns and disposed of the animal. I think it was much like the scene in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
No matter what, education was the top priority. Everybody went to school and applied themselves. We did not have electricity so you studied by firelight or lamplight. Nobody had to be told to do their homework. It was expected and it was done. Books were well cared for and treated with respect. My folks did not expect an “A” grade in every subject except conduct. My father said “There were some subjects that were just hard to learn but you certainly know how to behave yourself, so you had better bring home an “A” in conduct.” He never wavered from that position.
One year, a new family moved to town and two new girls enrolled in our school. The first thing that we noticed was how nice their store-bought clothes were. They seemed to be a little more sophisticated than our regular high school crowd. The biggest difference was that they wore lipstick and eye shadow. After this, we would sneak red crepe paper to dye our lips and use burnt matches to darken our eyebrows. I guess we thought that would make us look more “sophisticated?”
Stay tuned next week for the wrap-up of “Things Mama Told Me”………
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
