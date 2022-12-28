When I was growing up, which was quite a while ago, we often encountered a lot of wild fruit when wondering around in the edges of fields, pastures and the woods. It may be hard for young people to think of this today but if you had a bicycle or just walked, you could go just about anywhere. Nobody much cared about young’uns getting out and having adventures on their property. We never bothered anything and actually were welcome pretty much anywhere we went. This is some of what we would find.
I can remember finding maypops just about everywhere, even though I almost never see them anywhere today. They are not a fruit and I never ate one but I just thought that they belonged in the memory of “things that grew wild.” The maypop flower is one of the most beautiful wildflowers that I have ever seen. If you don’t believe me, Google (there I go again) “Maypop Flower Pictures” and look at this variety of beautiful, perfectly round flowers. People who think orchids are elegant don’t know what they are missing. Oh, yeah! Why are they called maypops? Because they produce late in the spring, month of May, and when you step on the fruit they make a loud pop sound, sort of like popping a balloon. Even though they are not poisonous and are edible, I don’t know anybody that ever talked about eating maypops
Moving on. What looks like an apple and eats like corn? Recently there has been a rage over how healthy pomegranate juice is and you now find it in the grocery store, which was not the case just a few years ago. I remember that just about every country house, around the parts of Madison and Oglethorpe County where I hung out, had a pomegranate bush in the yard. When these things got ripe we ate them until we popped. It was like finding fruit inside fruit, with all those little sacks of juice all wrapped up inside that neat outside cover. Eating a pomegranate took some time if you did it right, so it gave us something to do while taking a break from hard dirt road bike riding. If you love the new fad pomegranate juice, go to the specialty grocery store and find you a whole pomegranate fruit. You won’t be disappointed.
The fruit you really had to look for was the muscadine grape that grew wild almost everywhere and still does. In the woods you can find one of these vines everywhere you look, that is, if you know what to look for. They grew up in the trees, so you would have to look for fallen ripe ones on the ground. The scuppernong is a white variety of muscadine grape that usually was on a arbor in someone’s back yard. What we called a muscadine was smaller and darker. They were both delicious and we often picked enough of them to get mama to make us a pie. Muscadine hull pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top was about as good as it got.
Now for the king of wild berries. I really don’t have any idea what I am talking about here but the berry that I am referring to is what we called a blackberry. They were actually a very dark, deep purple color, which you found out if you ever mashed one on your clothes. I have had people correct me all my life and tell me that these were not actually blackberries. What they were was a very big briar bush that grew wild, especially along the side of the dirt roads everywhere you went. These bushes were full of berries and I mean hundreds on every plant.
They would first emerge small and bright red and would turn dark when they got ripe. You usually spent a good bit of time picking blackberries. This was because of the briars and the number that you would eat while picking. When I learned to pick them, I was taught to blow on them to get any bugs off. Anyway, after carefully working your hand past the briars and selecting the darkest berries, you would fill your hat or a pan full of what you did not eat.
If you have been lucky enough to spend your childhood like I did, you know what it was like to enjoy these wonderful things that nature provided us with that did not come from a grocery store.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
