Maypops

When I was growing up, which was quite a while ago, we often encountered a lot of wild fruit when wondering around in the edges of fields, pastures and the woods. It may be hard for young people to think of this today but if you had a bicycle or just walked, you could go just about anywhere. Nobody much cared about young’uns getting out and having adventures on their property. We never bothered anything and actually were welcome pretty much anywhere we went. This is some of what we would find.

I can remember finding maypops just about everywhere, even though I almost never see them anywhere today. They are not a fruit and I never ate one but I just thought that they belonged in the memory of “things that grew wild.” The maypop flower is one of the most beautiful wildflowers that I have ever seen. If you don’t believe me, Google (there I go again) “Maypop Flower Pictures” and look at this variety of beautiful, perfectly round flowers. People who think orchids are elegant don’t know what they are missing. Oh, yeah! Why are they called maypops? Because they produce late in the spring, month of May, and when you step on the fruit they make a loud pop sound, sort of like popping a balloon. Even though they are not poisonous and are edible, I don’t know anybody that ever talked about eating maypops

