Like all good Southerners I have always liked what we call “sayins.” Pardon the spelling but that’s the way it’s pronounced. According to Aunt Martha, Grandpa Gus always used a lot of sayins’ as analogies and to make his point, often intending to inject a little thought provoking humor and perhaps a little sarcasm and/or criticism. Sitting on the porch of Stevens & Huff on a warm afternoon, between customers, could probably get boring and a man could only do so much whittling, so I can imagine there was a good bit of talking going on and the one with the best sayins’ may have been able to garner the admiration of his peers. Now I don’t think Aunt Martha is attributing these sayins’ to Grandpa Gus as the author because undoubtedly he heard them somewhere along the line and adopted them as part of his verbal repertoire (that’s French for stuff you do to show off a little bit). In any case, Aunt Martha thought Grandpa Gus’ favorite sayins’ (the ones she could remember) were important enough to document and pass along to the family. For each one I have done a little embellishment to the interpretation based on what was passed down to me. Remember, not everybody today, especially young folks, understands what some of these things mean.
Grandpa Gus’ Favorite Sayings
By my Great Aunt Martha Whitehead Moore – Some explanations and definitions by me
1. “Tough as whitleather”
Whitleather was a piece of leather used as a ‘razor strop’ (strap). To keep your straight razor (folding razor) sharp, you had to hit it a few licks, e.g. “whet” it on smooth leather to bring out the fine edge and make it sharp enough to shave with. This was similar to a ‘whetstone’ which is the fine stone used in the last process in putting an edge on a knife or an axe.
2. “This is going to go down in history”
Meaning that something is so unusual or so important it will probably be in the paper (The Journal) and be remembered and told all around the county by everybody interested in the gossip.
3. “It’s just a total fiasco”
Fiasco is derived from a French word which means “to fall” but Grandpa Gus meant that what he could see coming was going to be a complete “debacle” or basically a disaster, probably action that would have to be undone, cleaned up and started all over again.
4. “It’s a real conflagration”
A big fire that basically destroys all in its path or a lot of property.
Aunt Martha used this word to describe what happened to Uncle Claude’s house.
5. “A regular snake in the grass”
Used by Grandpa Gus when describing a person who could not be trusted. Another saying for this kind of person is “You know he’s all kind of a fella”.
6.“Abstinence and moderation are better than medicine and hospitals”
In other words, stay away from strong drink and drugs completely and eat the right foods in the proper amounts.
7. “A fool is incapable of gratitude”
Probably from another idiom, “Ingratitude is the greatest sin”. Grandpa Gus was a generous man and likely encountered instances of ingratitude when extending his generosity to others who did not appreciate it.
Being a farmer and keenly aware of doing things right the first time were attributes that made Grandpa the prosperous and successful businessman he was. Being retired now has taught me that no matter what I am doing, I probably don’t have someplace else I have to be or something else that I HAVE to do right then. Therefore, I have endeavored to train myself to take my time and do things “just right” instead of hurriedly.
Usually a young whipper snapper who thinks he knows what he is doing but does not realize yet that he does not completely know what he’s doing. This idiom comes from a newborn animal. When mothers lick their babies clean they usually don’t get behind the ears which stay wet after the infant has dried off.
10. “Make a beeline for home”
Much like the saying “Going straight to the house” e.g. not stopping or taking any time to do anything else except get home; probably a good thing to remember when it’s the safest thing to do.
11. “A short horse is soon curried”
Small jobs don’t take a lot of time. Big jobs may take a little more planning and perhaps a few more steps and/or resources, not to mention more risk.
12. “Brevity in all speeches”
Say what you mean. Be precise, concise and nice. Nobody is interested in long-winded speakers. Probably also means to do more listening than talking. Whether attributed to Choate, Lincoln or Wilson, the philosophy of “I will need a week to prepare a ten minute speech but if you want me to talk for an hour I am ready now!” is also part of this wisdom.
