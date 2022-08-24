Like all good Southerners I have always liked what we call “sayins.” Pardon the spelling but that’s the way it’s pronounced. According to Aunt Martha, Grandpa Gus always used a lot of sayins’ as analogies and to make his point, often intending to inject a little thought provoking humor and perhaps a little sarcasm and/or criticism. Sitting on the porch of Stevens & Huff on a warm afternoon, between customers, could probably get boring and a man could only do so much whittling, so I can imagine there was a good bit of talking going on and the one with the best sayins’ may have been able to garner the admiration of his peers. Now I don’t think Aunt Martha is attributing these sayins’ to Grandpa Gus as the author because undoubtedly he heard them somewhere along the line and adopted them as part of his verbal repertoire (that’s French for stuff you do to show off a little bit). In any case, Aunt Martha thought Grandpa Gus’ favorite sayins’ (the ones she could remember) were important enough to document and pass along to the family. For each one I have done a little embellishment to the interpretation based on what was passed down to me. Remember, not everybody today, especially young folks, understands what some of these things mean.

Grandpa Gus’ Favorite Sayings

