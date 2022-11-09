When I was growing up in the fifties we did not have a lot to do other than ride our bicycles, go to the creek and build a dam or build a fort in the woods. Cuts and scrapes were par for the course. However, there were other things lurking in that wonderland that could cause you to later need attention.

If you don’t know what the title is referring to, you need to get out more; I mean out in the woods where Mother Nature lives. You won’t be disappointed. If this is foreign or intimidating to you, find yourself an outdoors person you trust and ask them to take you for a walk in the woods. However, if you are going to do this in warm weather, you need to apply some insect repellant. If you have fairly rugged skin, one of the brands with a little Deet in it works best. Otherwise, put something on that will deter insects. Around the ankles, waist, arms and the shoulders on the neck line works for me.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.