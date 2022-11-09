When I was growing up in the fifties we did not have a lot to do other than ride our bicycles, go to the creek and build a dam or build a fort in the woods. Cuts and scrapes were par for the course. However, there were other things lurking in that wonderland that could cause you to later need attention.
If you don’t know what the title is referring to, you need to get out more; I mean out in the woods where Mother Nature lives. You won’t be disappointed. If this is foreign or intimidating to you, find yourself an outdoors person you trust and ask them to take you for a walk in the woods. However, if you are going to do this in warm weather, you need to apply some insect repellant. If you have fairly rugged skin, one of the brands with a little Deet in it works best. Otherwise, put something on that will deter insects. Around the ankles, waist, arms and the shoulders on the neck line works for me.
Now you are ready. However, this is no guarantee that you will not come back with a little friend attached to your body; often in a place that you usually don’t share with anybody or anything else. If it is a tick, you can usually see them pretty well. However, if it is a chigger, you probably will not know that little booger is there until the next day. There will be a little red bump and it will itch like crazy. Do not scratch it!
I spend a lot of time outdoors, and some of this is in the woods. Even if I am around the edges of the woods, I walk where I brush against leaves on bushes and limbs where these little rascals are sitting, just waiting to hitch a ride on your clothing. From there they know how to make it to your body. Clothing will not keep them out unless you are wearing a CDC protective suit with an air pack.
So, let’s get to my point. Hopefully, you will indulge yourself and take that walk. Let’s say that you were unlucky enough to get yourself a chigger or a tick. What do you do? If it’s an attached tick, your first reaction will be to pull it off. If you do, there is a chance that you will not get all of it. It is already beginning to help itself to a little bit of you. This means it has inserted its proboscis (head) down pretty deep. The little barbs on that thing are going to make it difficult to extract, e.g. if you pull it off you may leave some behind and not know it. Not a good thing!
What you really want to do is make this thing let go on its own. This means putting something on it that will not kill it but make it so uncomfortable it will want to let go. You can do your own research. I use a gel that the dermatologist gave me for skin spots. It is a very strong base (PH) and makes skin sluff off. A little blob of this on the tick and in just a few minutes it will let go and be off to find another spot to latch on. Now is when you dispatch this little rascal.
Now to that next critter. The chigger (red bug) is really just the parent of what has come to live with you. What you have on you is the larva of the chigger. It has slipped right through the weave of your clothing and found a nice pore in your skin to crawl into. It is very small (microscopic), meaning you cannot see it. You may see a little red spot in the middle of the itchy bump. It is not the chigger. It is only a tiny bit of your own blood showing through. Don’t get me wrong. The chigger larva is still in there.
This little nuisance has the ability to emit an enzyme that breaks down your skin cells. This creates a nice little microscopic cesspool for it to feed on and live in until he matures and drops off to morph into a true chigger. Not one in a hundred people know this.
This one you want to kill. Because he has to breathe, he is sticking his backside up out of his little swimming pool to get some air. You want to seal this off and smother him to death. Clear fingernail polish will do this. If you can find it, some stores used to sell something called Chigger-Rid, which is much like clear fingernail polish. Some people say a tiny bit of super glue will also work. In any case, act quickly.
I have given many of these little critters rides for decades and recognize that if you spend time in the woods they come with the territory. For me, staying out of the woods is not an option. You decide. Good luck!
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
