I was born on April 23, 1950 in the, then new, hospital in Greensboro. I don’t know if it’s even open any more. I do know that it was closed for quite a while and I think it is now a personal care facility of some kind.

Six months after I was born we moved to Carlton in Madison County and that was my home until I went off to college. Writing and sharing these family stories in this column made me start thinking what the odds of me actually being born were. Anyway, I think you all know that the odds of you being exactly you are about one billion to one, e.g. when mom and dad began life for you it took only two cells to get you kick-started and only one of those unique pairs would have made you turn out to be exactly you. However, for that to happen, generations of your ancestors have to individually survive, meet each other and pass the genome down to create the next generation. If there is any skip in that chain of events anywhere along the line, you just never show up. Survival is the key to this chain of events. That’s what got me to thinking about the odds of me being here. I come from Whitehead/Adams stock on my mother’s side and Snelling/Nelms clans are my daddy’s folks. That’s when two stories about my ancestors jumped right out at me.

