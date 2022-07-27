I was born on April 23, 1950 in the, then new, hospital in Greensboro. I don’t know if it’s even open any more. I do know that it was closed for quite a while and I think it is now a personal care facility of some kind.
Six months after I was born we moved to Carlton in Madison County and that was my home until I went off to college. Writing and sharing these family stories in this column made me start thinking what the odds of me actually being born were. Anyway, I think you all know that the odds of you being exactly you are about one billion to one, e.g. when mom and dad began life for you it took only two cells to get you kick-started and only one of those unique pairs would have made you turn out to be exactly you. However, for that to happen, generations of your ancestors have to individually survive, meet each other and pass the genome down to create the next generation. If there is any skip in that chain of events anywhere along the line, you just never show up. Survival is the key to this chain of events. That’s what got me to thinking about the odds of me being here. I come from Whitehead/Adams stock on my mother’s side and Snelling/Nelms clans are my daddy’s folks. That’s when two stories about my ancestors jumped right out at me.
My first jaw dropper was relayed to me in my Aunt Jennie’s (my grandfather’s sister) kitchen when she told me the story about how her father (my great-grandfather Charlie Snelling who I was named after) and her mother met. He was from Danielsville and did a lot of traveling over in South Carolina, where my great-grandmother Estelle lived. He started courting her whenever he was over that way and one day wrote her a letter proposing marriage. She thought about it for a while and wrote him back that she accepted. However, after talking it over with her mother they both decided that marrying him was not such a good idea. When she went back to get the letter, the mailman had come a little early that day and her letter was gone; off into the network of the postal service and headed for Danielsville. She was too shy, embarrassed or proud to renege on her acceptance, so they got married. That one was on the Snelling side
The second story was on the Whitehead side and involved my second great-grandfather, George Wiley Whitehead, who I have written about in an earlier column. As you know if you read the column, he was guarding the Augusta Road in Savannah when Sherman laid siege to the town during the “War Between the States.” He got careless one day/or night and peeped his head up over the parapet and a Yankee sharpshooter put a bullet in his head. It did not kill him but it almost did and he was in the hospital when the Yankees took Savannah. He was saved by a Union officer who was a member of the Masonic Order like great-great-grandpa GW. The officer had him taken care of by his own surgeons. He recovered and went home to Oglethorpe County to marry my great-great-grandmother Cena Ann Mathews.
Now here is what made me think about the odds of me being here. Of course about a million other things could have happened that would have prevented my existence but these two are the most significant to me. What if the mailman had not come early that day and my great-grandmother Estelle had been able to retrieve her letter of acceptance. Had she been able to do that, my grandfather would have never been born and I would not be here today. The same is true if that Yankee sharpshooter’s aim had been just a little bit better. My great-grandfather Walter (who I am also named after) would never have been born and there would be no Charles Walter Snelling born in Greensboro, Georgia. In any case, I am glad now that it all happened the way it did.
What of all this? Be careful, be safe and do the right thing. Your descendants are counting on you.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
