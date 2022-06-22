One of the most difficult ancestors to learn anything about is Aunt Martha’s brother Fred Whitehead. He wasn’t everybody’s uncle but all the stories I heard about him referred to him as “Uncle Fred.” The earlier “cheese” article mentions him. What little we know about him was told and retold in stories and finally documented by my Aunt Martha and his granddaughter (my second cousin) Krista Whitehead, who we have unanimously designated as the family genealogist.
Uncle Fred, born in 1901, was the third son of Walter E. Whitehead and Luna May Stevens (my great-grandparents). Krista refers to him as the gregarious brother, but he was also referred to, in stories by family members, as “quite a rounder.” In any case, one could tell from all the tales about him that he was the one child that did not fit the Stevens/Whitehead mold, mostly due to his antics and life choices.
He was the one brother who “moved away.” Although this is very common now, it was not back then in the early 1900s when Oglethorpe and Madison Counties were made up of close-knit farming communities. Hardly anybody ever moved very far away from home to go and live “somewhere else.” However, Uncle Fred moved off to live and work in Chicago.
He went to work for the famous hotel called the Palmer House that has been around since 1871. According to family accounts he worked his way up to being the concierge at the hotel. This would have given him a lot of access to some very famous and perhaps infamous people who came and went through the lobby of this very prestigious hotel in the, the then, big city, of Chicago. I like to think that, due to his position, he even knew people like Al Capone, John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Bugs Moran, and a young Richard J. Daley. Of course, I don’t have any way of knowing this for sure, but I don’t see how you could be the concierge at one of the most prestigious hotels in Chicago, during prohibition, and not cross paths with these people. If a family did have a gregarious “rounder” it should not surprise anyone that he might wind up in Chicago during the 1930s and 40s.
By Martha Whitehead Moore
My older brother Fred Whitehead was the youngest of my three brothers. He was the wittiest and most outgoing of all the Whitehead boys which made him very popular but also sometimes got him into trouble. He attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega and then joined the army when he was 17 in 1918. By the time he got to France WWI was almost over. He wrote to me on Aug. 14, 1919 from Bourges France wanting to know if Grandpa Gus had bought a Cadillac yet, since cotton was doing so well.
When we were growing up, Fred lived with Mama and Papa in Carlton and I lived with Grandpa in Sandy Cross, but we often saw each other, since both families frequently found reasons to traverse the seven to eight miles between the two communities.
One of the best stories that pegs his personality was when he was about 12 in the eighth grade in the Carlton School. There were only 10 grades back in 1913 and the “high school” classes, eighth, ninth and 10th grades, all sat together in one room. One day the teacher, Mr. Smith, had hesitated to think for a moment while working out one of the 10th grade math problems on the board. Fred, who was watching held up his hand and said, “Mr. Smith, I believe that I can work that one out!” Professor Smith said, “Well Fred, just come right on up!” Fred went up to the blackboard and in a very short time he had worked out the problem, but Fred didn’t stop there. True to his nature, brushing his hands quickly together to get the chalk off, with his head held high, he arrogantly said, “Aw shucks, twasn’t nothin.’ All of us Whiteheads are good ‘rithmatickers!’”
Professor Smith took off his belt and gave Fred a good lickin’ right there in front of everybody. I think I had mentioned earlier that “whippin’s” were not uncommon in those days, in or out of school. When he got home, Fred told Papa, who was the chairman of the school board, what had happened. Papa, who didn’t tolerate any monkey business, gave him another good whippin’ right there on the spot. He was our “mischievous black sheep,” but he was a good boy and a good man.
