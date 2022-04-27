My second great-grandfather, Columbus Augustus Stevens, had eight children. The oldest of these was Ambrose Pope Stevens who was born in February of 1870 and died in June of 1971.
If you do the math right quick, you can see that he made it to 101 years old. To all of us in the family he was simply “Uncle Pope.” He was this wonderful and kind old man with a gleam in his eye who always had time for me when my grandmother, Chloe Whitehead (Coco), would take me along to his house in Carlton. Cud’n Claude and Cud’n Lois, his oldest son and daughter-in-law, lived there with him. If you ain’t from around here, “Cud’n” is Madison County southern speak for cousin. I never pronounced that word any other way until I went off to college and started to get brainwashed!
Uncle Pope
By Martha Whitehead Moore and Claude Gibson Stevens [1] (A.P. Stevens oldest son)
Ambrose Pope Stevens (Uncle Pope) was my father’s oldest first cousin on the Stevens side. He was never destined to be a farmer. He was to use his brain more than his hands and was a very successful businessman all his life. He went to the district country school which was on the Sandy Cross Road only a quarter of a mile from the Stevens family home where he grew up. He went to high school in Crawford and then on to business college in Lexington, Kentucky. He returned to Crawford and went to work in John Stokeley’s general merchandise store.
Later, he and James C. Martin of Crawford founded Stevens, Martin & Company in Carlton, GA, which was an offshoot of the parent company Stevens, Huff & Company in the village of Sandy Cross in Oglethorpe County. In 1897, when Uncle Pope was just 27 years old, the assets of Stevens/Huff were merged with those of Stevens/Martin to form this new store as part of the firm.
This store began to grow with leaps and bounds and became the agricultural anchor of the local farmers supplying fertilizer, feed, seed and dry goods to farms in Madison, Elbert, Oglethorpe and Wilkes counties. Cotton from these counties was brought in to cotton gins that were operated by the firm in Madison and Oglethorpe counties. Fertilizer, made from Guano (mined bird droppings) and other ingredients was mixed in the, then giant, warehouses beside the railroad tracks in Carlton. Uncle Pope was the bookkeeper for the firm and of course, since there were no adding machines in those days, he did all the figuring on paper and in his head.
One of the pastimes when business was slow was to sit on the front porch of the store and watch the trains go by. It was widely known by the local Stevens/Martin patrons that Uncle Pope could add up 10 consecutive train car numbers in his head as the train went by while someone would write them down to check his total. According to these “authorities” he was never known to make a mistake. He joined the Clouds Creek Baptist Church in 1886 and later moved his letter to the Carlton Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was the Treasurer of the Sarepta Baptist Association for over 50 years and was a Mason. All that need be said of him was that he was a good man.
1. Stevens, Claude G., (1973), The Stevens Family, John Stevens Line (1st Edition), LCN 73-85838, Commercial Printing Company, Toccoa, GA 30577
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
