As you probably know, nestled over in the southeast corner of Madison County is the city of Carlton. Hardly a city but yet it is still incorporated and recognized by the State of Georgia as just that. I mention this because Carlton and Comer were very much connected in a lot of ways. Hull, Colbert, Comer and Carlton all were on the Seaboard Coastline Railroad, which at one time connected Northeast Georgia to the rest of the world. Carlton was also very close to Andrews Mill on the Lexington Carlton Road and Watson’s Mill in the other direction.
When I was a chap, Watson’s Mill was two miles from my house and was one of our playgrounds. It was probably private property but from the Madison County side it was pretty much treated as public domain. I played in the water there from age 4 until adulthood. I fell on the rocks and skinned my knees. I cut my foot on glass that was carelessly thrown into the river. I caught fish and later kissed girls on those rocks below the dam. It was a magic place.
I remember on many different occasions sitting with my grandmother, Coco (Chloe Adams Whitehead). She was painting the bridge and dam from a point down the spillway. That painting hangs in my son’s house today. We would also go there to collect driftwood and pick wildflowers that would grow along the banks for her arrangements. She often took the blue ribbon in the Ladies Garden Club competition. Then she would make a painting of the arrangement. Those also hang in the Snelling family homes today.
As almost everybody now knows, Watson’s Mill is a state park. That’s OK and I believe it is for the best, to preserve it. However, you should have known it when there were not any rules. Oh want a wonderful place! There was not any speed limit back in the day. Of course, the roads were dirt back then and you couldn’t go very fast anyway. Also back then, when you crossed over into Oglethorpe County, you used to make an immediate left to go to Sandy Cross. This road, now closed, crossed the steel bridge at Clouds Creek and also crossed Grove Creek. If you have not been there you should go.
One day, I think it was in 1966, I decided to see just how fast I could jump out of the end of the covered bridge in my Daddy’s Ford F100 pickup. My friend Buck was in the truck with me. The road dropped off very sharply on the Oglethorpe county side which made for a nice ramp. All four wheels left the ground and I lost control when they reconnected with the dirt. I had gone through the bridge a little too fast. We crossed the ditch at the fork and centered a pine tree. I wasn’t hurt but Buck got banged up pretty bad. He did, however, recover without any permanent damage. Seat belts? What’s that?
So much for the gory details of the only disaster that I was ever a part of at Watson’s Mill. I was there to witness very unusual natural phenomenon once. It had rained a lot for a couple of days. So much that the South Broad River got up high enough to lap up through the floor boards in the bridge. You could see the old bridge moving from the pressure of the water. We were there most of the afternoon and watched as the river got higher and higher.
The water was so high you could only see a downward sloping deluge of water where the dam is. As you can imagine, the water was probably six to eight feet higher than the dam. If you stood on the bank below the dam you could feel the power of the crashing water vibrating in your chest. If any of you are old enough to remember, there were huge granite boulders that littered the lower part of the shoals prior to this event (did I mention this was a good place to kiss girls). I was actually witness to these being literally washed downstream. Go and look for yourself. They are all still there but much further downstream than they used to be. Standing on the bank and feeling the earth tremble from rocks that weighed hundreds of tons, bouncing off the granite bottom, was a once in a lifetime experience.
If you have never been to Watson’s Mill State Park, please treat yourself. Get an old pair of tennis shoes and wade out in the shoals below the dam this summer. Stop and look at what you see around you and consider what it took to create this manmade phenomenon. Then close your eyes, turn your face up to the sun, listen carefully and contemplate your humanity. You will not have wasted your time.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
