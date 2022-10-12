As you probably know, nestled over in the southeast corner of Madison County is the city of Carlton. Hardly a city but yet it is still incorporated and recognized by the State of Georgia as just that. I mention this because Carlton and Comer were very much connected in a lot of ways. Hull, Colbert, Comer and Carlton all were on the Seaboard Coastline Railroad, which at one time connected Northeast Georgia to the rest of the world. Carlton was also very close to Andrews Mill on the Lexington Carlton Road and Watson’s Mill in the other direction.

When I was a chap, Watson’s Mill was two miles from my house and was one of our playgrounds. It was probably private property but from the Madison County side it was pretty much treated as public domain. I played in the water there from age 4 until adulthood. I fell on the rocks and skinned my knees. I cut my foot on glass that was carelessly thrown into the river. I caught fish and later kissed girls on those rocks below the dam. It was a magic place.

