If you ain’t from around here, then your folks made their way in this world by whatever means were available to them where they grew up. If you are one of those locals that had ancestors that made their living in this part of North Georgia, you can probably look back at your lineage and find a “cotton farmer.” If you are familiar with the county maps of the late 1800s, what you see are people’s names all over the county. These were mostly farms (places) indicated by the names of the men who owned them.

My family has a piece of land that we have always called the Peter Tiller place. I don’t have a clue who Peter Tiller was, but based on everything I heard, being around my grandfather and my father when I was growing up, a place (tracts of land) got its name from whoever you bought it from. I knew exactly where the Knox place was and the McMahan place was, but knew nothing about anybody named Knox or McMahan.

