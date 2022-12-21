If you ain’t from around here, then your folks made their way in this world by whatever means were available to them where they grew up. If you are one of those locals that had ancestors that made their living in this part of North Georgia, you can probably look back at your lineage and find a “cotton farmer.” If you are familiar with the county maps of the late 1800s, what you see are people’s names all over the county. These were mostly farms (places) indicated by the names of the men who owned them.
My family has a piece of land that we have always called the Peter Tiller place. I don’t have a clue who Peter Tiller was, but based on everything I heard, being around my grandfather and my father when I was growing up, a place (tracts of land) got its name from whoever you bought it from. I knew exactly where the Knox place was and the McMahan place was, but knew nothing about anybody named Knox or McMahan.
So what did these people do every day to make a living? The answer is well known by the locals who remember their ancestors. Almost all of these folks were cotton farmers. Of course, they grew other stuff like grain, corn and hay, but most of the land was dedicated to the number one crop of the time, which was cotton. By the way, cotton is now the number two row crop in Georgia today. Peanuts are number one and have been for some time, but I have found it very difficult to get any information as to when it eclipsed “King Cotton.”
Cotton has been important to Georgia since it was first planted in 1734 in the Trustee Garden near Savannah. By 1800 Georgia was producing 21 percent of all the cotton grown in the United States. Cotton production expanded exponentially in the state over the next century. In 1914, there were over 5.2 million acres of land in Georgia planted in cotton. That is 14 percent of all the land in the state, which produced 2.8 million bales of cotton that year. That is “one billion, four hundred million” pounds of cotton. In 1914, just about every foot of open land in Madison County, that wasn’t necessary to grow something to eat, had cotton planted on it.
In 1915, the boll weevil was discovered in Thomasville and quickly spread all over the state. Cotton production began to fall from then until 1923, when Georgia only produced 600,000 bales. That is about 20 percent of what it had been less than 10 years earlier. Today’s production of cotton in Georgia is about 1.8 million bales. Modern crop rotation and scientific farming practices have brought cotton back from the days of land depletion and the boll weevil, although lately, you don’t see hardly any cotton in Madison County. I did see one field out by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office on the Buddy Faust Road. There is so little cotton grown in Madison County today that it is not even reported on the State Agriculture Crop Census Report.
Just a few more facts if you are interested. There are primarily two kinds of cotton. Not many people know that. One is a long-staple cotton (long fibers) that is known as “Sea Island” cotton or “Egyptian” cotton. It has fewer seeds per boll and is easily separated from the seed. However, it will not grow in our upstate “red clay” dirt and cooler climate. The cotton we grow up here is the short staple cotton or “upland” variety. This variety is the very reason for the cotton gin. At one time it took all day for a person to hand remove the seed and produce one pound of clean upland cotton lint (fiber).
Eli Whitney, from Massachusetts, who lived in Georgia for only one year of his life, invented the modern cotton gin in 1793 on a plantation near Savannah. After that, upland cotton took off as the number one cash crop and most important commodity in the world. In the early 1900s, there were gin houses all over Madison County.
Cotton today is the number one natural fiber used in textile and cloth manufacturing and is the most commonly used fiber in the world. It hit a historical all-time high of $2.27 per pound in 2010 due to a fluke in the market sector. It is not likely it will be there again any time in the near future. However, in 1864, due to the War Between the States, it was $1.84 a pound, which would be about $60 a pound in today’s money. It sure makes a wonderful feeling T-shirt but it’s sad to know that almost all of us only get to see that beautiful, soft, pure cotton lint fiber when we open the aspirin bottle.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.