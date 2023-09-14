The following quotes have been very meaningful to me and guide-stones in my adult life. In these troubled times, I have found reason to revisit them. I hope you will discover some truth and meaning as I have.

• When you focus on problems, you get more problems. When you focus on possibilities, you have more opportunities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.