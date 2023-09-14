The following quotes have been very meaningful to me and guide-stones in my adult life. In these troubled times, I have found reason to revisit them. I hope you will discover some truth and meaning as I have.
• When you focus on problems, you get more problems. When you focus on possibilities, you have more opportunities.
• You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.
• F-E-A-R has two meanings: ‘Forget Everything and Run’ or ‘Face Everything and Rise.’ The choice is yours.
• Don’t blame others in your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you lessons. The best people give you memories.
• Life is like an echo. What you send out comes back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others exists in you.
• Be sure to thank people in your life who have done you wrong for making you strong.
• Most of the problems in life are because of two reasons, we act without thinking or we keep thinking without acting.
• You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.
• The next time you encounter an insurmountable obstacle or difficult problem, you should smile and say, ‘Ah Ha! Another chance to grow!’
• Always remember that your present situation is not your destination. The best is yet to come.
• The best time to do something significant is between yesterday and tomorrow.
• Don’t give negative and toxic people free rent space in your head. That space should go at a premium. The freeloaders need to be kicked out.
• When someone you love is having difficulty and is giving you a hard time, you need to solicit their help in exploring the cause and resist the temptation to criticize the action.
• Live your life and treat others in such a way that, if someone should speak badly of you, no one would believe them.
• There is no express elevator to success! There are only stairs which must be climbed one at a time.
• In life, there is no avoiding getting knocked down every now and then. However, you always have a choice of whether to get back up and move forward.
• Success is not measured by what you do compared to what somebody else does. Success is measured by what you do compared to what you are capable of doing.
• Always expect the best but prepare for the worst. Then accept and capitalize on whatever comes.
• Be strong, but never rude; Be kind, but never weak; Be bold, but never a bully; Be humble, but never timid; Be proud, but never arrogant.
• The moment you begin to worry about the things you want and the things you don’t have is the moment you will lose your gratitude. The greatest source of happiness is the ability to always be grateful for what you have.
• You never know when what you say will have an impact on someone’s life.
• Never let the mistakes and disappointments of your past control you and affect the actions that will determine your future.
• The foundation stones for success are honesty, character, integrity, love and loyalty. Without these your future has nothing on which to stand.
• When obstacles arise, you should change your direction in order to reach your goal. You should not change your destination or your decision to get there.
• If you find yourself starting your day cluttered with the broken pieces of the past, discard them. Yesterday ended last night. Today is a new day and yours to make of it what you can.
Quotes by: Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)
Like most quotes, these were probably things he heard some other wise people say but we will at least give him credit for getting them into the record.
The last thing I would like to direct you to is too voluminous to reprint in this column. It is a poem by Rudyard Kipling (1865 – 1936) entitled “IF.” It is not long but if I had one bit of advice that I would try to model my life after, this would be it. Look it up. I don’t think you will be disappointed.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
Log In
