The Stevens and Whitehead families of Madison and Oglethorpe counties involved themselves in politics, to the extent they believed it necessary, in order to serve the community. My second great-grandfather, George Wiley Whitehead, was on the Oglethorpe County Board of Commissioners when the Oglethorpe County courthouse was built and his son, Walter Everett Whitehead of Carlton, Georgia, my great-grandfather and Aunt Martha’s father, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives and the Georgia State Senate. Below is Aunt Martha’s account of when Grandpa Gus was involved in state politics and running against the famous, some say infamous, James Monroe (Jim) Smith, Georgia’s millionaire farmer of Smithonia, named after him. During his lifetime Smith exerted his power in many ways and grew his farm in Smithonia to the largest cotton plantation in the State of Georgia. Aunt Martha’s story is about her memories of how her beloved Grandpa Gus crossed paths with Smith as a political adversary.
Politics, Grandpa Gus and Jim Smith
By Martha Whitehead Moore
I have to mention Grandpa Gus’ involvement in state politics even though he did not stay in these offices for very long. According to Grandpa, the dealings that were necessary to be in state office were too rough for his tastes. Most of Grandpa Gus’ political involvement was closer to home on the school board, the county board of commissioners, and other local commissions and organizations.
His first involvement was in the Georgia State House of Representatives. He ran for that office and “won easily” as I was told. I do not remember who his opponent was. I do remember him saying he was there for two years and liked that position very much. After that he decided to run for the State Senate representing what is now District 47, which included Madison County and Oglethorpe County.
This time there was no way not to remember who his opponent was for the Senate seat. It was none other than the well-known millionaire farmer “Jim Smith” from Smithonia. As you probably know, Jim Smith was at one time the largest landowner in the state. Many stories about him indicate that people feared him for various reasons. He was known as a hard-bargaining, hard-driving and ruthless individual.
It was commonly known how Jim Smith made his millions. One of these methods was to house and work convicts placed on his farm by the State of Georgia. Allegedly, he leased these prisoners for one dollar a year. He worked these convicts on his farm all day and locked them up at night. He had his own train cars, engines and railroad that joined the now Seaboard Railroad near Colbert and the Georgia Railroad line at Dunlap between Winterville and Arnoldsville.
The Smithonia Road (see older maps) to Augusta crossed Howard’s Bridge, came through Sandy Cross and ran right in front of the Stevens home-place where I grew up. If we heard a wagon or buggy coming down the road, we children would always run down to the rock wall in the front yard and look to see who was coming. ‘If we recognized that fine buggy from Smithonia coming down the road somebody would yell, “Yonder comes Jim Smith!” and we would all take off running and hide in Lina’s (the cook) kitchen, which was not yet attached to the house at that time.
Now back to my story of politics. Jim Smith was the richest man in Oglethorpe County at that time and one of the richest in the State of Georgia. In 1884, the evening and night before the election Jim Smith would ride all over the district in that fine buggy with a washtub full of containers of “home-made liquor.” He would offer a dipper of spirits to anyone who would promise to vote for him the next day. This must have been an effective tactic because he defeated Grandpa Gus in that election.
In the next Senatorial election, Grandpa Gus ran against him again, canvasing the area diligently (no liquor), on the platform of making the district and Georgia prosper and “being fed up with the politics of Jim Smith.” This time he was the victor. However, after serving his term in the State Senate, Grandpa decided that he was through with state politics and went back to only holding local offices in the county. He said he was a lot happier serving his community in this way.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
