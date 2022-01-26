As we look back at the last two tumultuous years in our rearview mirror, its time to set new goals and resolutions for 2002 that maximize and capitalize on this new year that will bring new challenges and opportunities.
The five simple resolutions below will help you put into perspective what it means as a business owner to be working on your business not just working in your business and living day to day just trying to survive your next payroll or pile of outstanding invoices.
•Concentrate and pay attention to your cash flow
Cash is king, but how many of us really pay attention you our monthly cash flow statements and balances. You cannot make smart strategic decisions without know your cash flow status.
Blindly writing checks for new equipment, adding employees or paying your self an extra bonus with no know idea where you stand on cash in the account at the end of every month is foolish and the fastest way to go out of business.
•Incorporate a solid CRM software system (contact relationship management)
Do you have a desk that piles and plies of notebooks with notes and to-do lists that are not only cluttering your workspace, but your mind too? Have you lost customers and valuable vendors because you forgot to follow up? Is your customer service suffering and therefore losing customers?
If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then it is time to implement a CRM system that will help solve several of the most important business problems, such as: collect and create customer profiles to make it easier to track buying habits and customer behavior, as well as be able to assemble a customer group and direct the right marketing campaign at the right time.
•Invest in your professional development
Professional development is crucial for business mastery. If you are a business owner or a manager charged with running a business, securing ongoing professional development is actually a pivotal part of running the business successfully.
A lifelong learner is one who takes the opportunity to learn through all kinds of situations whether they’re formal or informal learning circumstances. When you’re eager as well as hungry for knowledge, you’re more likely to excel in your chosen craft. It’s vital that you invest in yourself when setting goals, so that you can achieve them with ease. Professional development as a business owner is critical to staying ahead of your competition.
•Know your industry/market
Planning and conducting market research is a critical component of any business. It provides decision-makers with important information to decide the course of the company, launch a new product, or to keep a tab on what competitors are doing. Market research helps you identify the problem areas as well as strong areas, understand your customers’ needs, conduct your marketing based on informed decisions, keep an eye on your competitors, expand and innovate, set business goals and know which risks to take and increases earning potential.
Contact your local Small Business Development Center and start working with a confidential business consultant who can assist in achieving all of the above resolutions.
David Stob is a business consultant with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
