Information regarding the Madison County Charter School System’s budget process has been expressed as a concern. The goal is to provide clarification to ensure the transparency and integrity of our school system’s budget process.
On Dec. 14, 2021 the board of education (BOE) approved the budget timeline. This timeline outlines the entire process including: taking budget request, staffing allotment needs/projections, drafting a proposed budget, holding public hearings, approving a tentative and final budget, holding hearings and adopting the millage rate.
On May 23, 2022 the BOE met for a budget workshop that lasted more than two hours to review the draft budget that was prepared over the last several months. This meeting was open to the public.
On May 26, 2022 the Madison County Charter School System’s tentative budget was advertised in The Madison County Journal announcing the dates, time, and location for the public hearings. This information was also posted on the school system’s website.
On June 7, 2022 the BOE met for the first of two budget hearings open for public comment and to approve a tentative budget.
On June 14, 2022 the BOE met for the second budget hearing open for public comment.
On June 21, 2022 the BOE met to approve the FY23 budget after six months of planning and review. Approving the budget does not mean the budget cannot be amended or the millage rate cannot be rolled back. The BOE will be considering a reduction in the millage rate.
The FY23 budget is a projection of the school systems expenditures and revenues for the upcoming year. The school system funding includes state funds, federal funds and local funds. Georgia law requires school systems to approve a budget by July 1. The millage rate hearings are still to come as the final tax digest has not been received at this point in time. The millage rate hearings will be scheduled in July/August as the budget timeline states and advertised in The Madison County Journal and on the school system’s website.
Your input and feedback is appreciated as we look forward to another great year for the Madison County Charter School System. You can contact me at 706-795-2191.
Michael Williams is the superintendent of the Madison County School System.
