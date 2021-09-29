Today is the first day of Fall (Sept. 22). I really enjoy this time of year. We are over half way through the first nine weeks of school (day 33)! Yes, we have had some challenges; tornadoes, power outages and COVID. Our community and the Madison County Charter School System have been resilient. We continue to take things day by day and work through each challenge as they arise. I understand and know that everyone is tired of COVID. I am as well.
The Madison County Charter School System has put a plan of mitigation strategies in place and will continue to monitor each schools’ positive cases. Lately, we have seen a decrease of positive cases in our schools and across the county. Let’s hope and pray this continues. This year has been difficult for all and at times created a divide in how to deal with COVID. Myself and the board of education members are charged with implementing measures that will help protect our students and staff. I know everyone will not completely agree with the decisions all the time, but I do ask for your understanding. As a community and school system, we need to unite in all efforts to make Madison County a prosperous place to work, live and attend school.
While teaching and learning are taking place in the schools, the school system has several items of interest taking place this year. First, every five years we have an external review team that comes to review how our school system operates and determines our accreditation status. Madison County Charter School System’s accreditation review team is scheduled to visit in February of 2022. The accreditation process and status are extremely important. Accreditation provides access to funding and allows our students to be accepted into colleges and universities. Some of our parents and community members will be asked to participate in the interview process during our accreditation review. Surveys soliciting input from students, parents, and staff have already been shared.
Also, on our calendar this year is our charter system contract renewal. Being a charter system provides opportunities to utilize flexibility from state requirements to enable innovation by allowing decisions to be made at the school/local level utilizing school governance teams. The charter system status between Madison County BOE and State BOE has provided many benefits for our system. Our graduation rate continues to rise, our students have performed in the top third in the state on the Georgia Milestones, and local school governance teams have been involved in making important decisions for our schools to ensure success.
Finally, in May of 2022 the community will have the opportunity to pass the ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) renewal. ESPLOST is a one-cent sales tax applied to retail purchases collected in the county. This is not a new tax but a continuation of the current one-cent sales tax. Funds collected from ESPLOST pay for our debt service. In 2014, ESPLOST funds made possible the construction of the new Madison County High School. Currently, we are still paying for the project and are obligated to pay this debt using ESPLOST funds or property tax funds. ESPLOST funds have been utilized to purchase technology and construct the new transportation facility. By law, we can only use these funds to pay for items listed on the referendum that voters approved. Over the past year we have collected over $200,000 per month in ESPLOST. This revenue helps lessen the burden on the property owner. Do not underestimate the power of a penny.
I appreciate everyone’s support of the Madison County Charter School System. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at 706-795-2191.
Michael Williams is superintendent of Madison County schools.
