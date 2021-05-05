We all know about “Word of Mouth,” but now it’s time to make it work as part of your marketing strategy.
Word-of-mouth marketing (WOMM) is giving a reason for people to talk about your products and providing them with tools to ensure conversations take place.
This concept is becoming more important with the growing presence of consumers sharing opinions online whether it is social networks or online communities. In order to ensure successful word of mouth, you must ﬁnd the right people to talk about your product, create messages that will spread, provide them with the tools to share information, take part in the conversations and measure the results. Since word of mouth is such a powerful factor in consumers’ decisions, it is important to exploit it and make it work to your advantage.
In today’s world, consumers are overloaded with information. When you are interested in a product, there are countless online resources to ﬁnd information or opinions on a brand of interest. WOMM provides these consumers with the avenues to deliver their message, but also suggests messages they can deliver. Word-of-mouth marketing is all about listening to your customers, engaging them and providing them with a voice
Implementing the steps below will help ensure WOMM is an intrinsic part of your marketing strategy and planning process.
•Step 1, identify the talkers — finding the "talkers" aka the "Inﬂuencers.” Examples of talkers include bloggers who cover your topics, volunteers and enthusiastic customers.
•Step 2, create topics: Get talking with simple messages and fun topics. Create simple ideas and concepts for people to start talking about. These are the messages you want to spread. Keep it simple and make it easy for people to spread the word.
•Step 3, develop the tools: know your tools and spread your message wide. Marketers must provide infrastructure, techniques and technology in order for the message to spread. The tools you provide will help spread the message further. Examples include emails, blogs, sharing buttons on websites, online communities, tell-a-friend forms, and free samples.
•Step 4, take part: the importance of participation for positive growth. Engage your audience by taking part. Join the conversation. Respond to their messages, accept comments online, and answer the phone. You must open the door to word of mouth conversations to create long-term relationships.
•Step 5, track and measure: tracking from a social media metrics dashboard is very valuable. Because of the emergence of many online communities and blogs, all the conversations are written down, making them much easier to measure. These conversations allow you to see what people really think about your brand.
David Stob is a business consultant with the Small Business Development Center at the University of Georgia.
