Want to know how to improve your retail operation?
I. Start By Measuring
a. Establish clear baselines for your most important business KPIs (key performance indicators). The easiest and most accurate way to do this is with the reporting and analytics tools included with your point of sale (POS) system. If you don’t have a POS system or retail store management system in place, then you’ll need to gather this data manually.
II. Focus on the Shopping Experience
a. In the age of Amazon, it’s become harder for small retailers to compete on price. Instead of getting discouraged, get creative. What can you do to compete? What can you offer that Amazon cannot? Our advice: rather than focusing on price points and margins, create an amazing in-store shopping experience.
III. Improve Your Conversion Rate
a. The conversion rate is the percentage of visitors to your store within a given time frame that makes a purchase. Therefore, if you have 200 visitors to your store today, and 10 of them buy something from you, your conversion rate for this day is five percent.
IV. Automate as Much as Possible
a. There’s no shortage of tedious and time-consuming work when you’re running a small business on your own or with a small team. Whether it’s keeping track of expenses or managing employee hours by hand, these tasks keep you away from higher impact areas of your business.
b. In order to solve this problem, and see a productivity improvement, smart retailers find a way to automate these tasks. The most effective way to do that is by adopting software that can help you complete these tasks faster and with less effort. For example, you could offload your manual bookkeeping to an accounting platform like QuickBooks, or use POS software to track your employees’ hours.
V. Optimize Inventory Management
a. Inventory is the heartbeat of a retail business. It touches almost every aspect of your operations, and as a result, it’s ripe for optimization.
b. Choose the Right Tools
•Retail management system (RMS) or a POS system. These tools will give insight into key areas of your inventory like sales performance, costs, gross margins, and more. Plus they will help you perform critical management tasks like inventory adjustments, checking stock levels, and setting reorder triggers so you never run out of your hottest selling items.
•The data-driven insight and overall ease of use that these tools bring to something as complex as inventory management can deliver huge operational efficiencies for retailers.
David J. Stob is a consultant with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
