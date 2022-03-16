Can you imagine how hard it was to build a house back in the 1800’s when Obadiah Stevens was creating a homestead at the Stevens place. Almost everything that went into a house had to be hand-made, produced locally and some things were not so easy to get. True to the times, the Stevens home was constructed of sawmill lumber from trees that were cut and sawed up right on the place and rock that was quarried locally. Nails were at a premium and one of the most valuable items that went into building. There was an article in the Oglethorpe Echo in the late 1800s about a house in Lexington that was burned down just to salvage the nails to be reused on another project. This wasn’t big news but rather a common practice and actually an early form of recycling. I am fascinated by the construction techniques of the old houses and even more by one other unusual feature by today’s standards, which is described in Aunt Martha’s story.
Under the house
Grandpa Gus believed that all houses should be built high off the ground. He insisted that all the houses that he built on his place have tall foundations and pillars so that air could circulate under the floors and help to keep the house cool. I can remember that it was always cool under the house. When we were children we found that “under the house” was a very good place to keep tricycles, broken toys and junk in general. It was also a very practical place to stack the kitchen stove wood to keep it dry. We kept an ample supply of this wood under the back porch and the kitchen. Grandpa Gus would pay my cousin Walter and me a dime each to bring in the stove wood for the kitchen. I think that getting this wood from underneath the house was easier for children who didn’t have to stoop down to get under there. The foundations of these houses were made of granite rock. This was acquired locally from a quarry that was on the farm. When the crops were laid-by and there was not much else to do, the farm hands were sometimes employed in what they called “ding-ding” work. This consisted of going to the quarry and bringing out construction stone, which included Grandpa Gus’ signature granite fence posts. Cutting the square blocks was done by cutting holes in the rock with a “star drill” so that it could be broken out with steel wedges. This hand drill, a large steel round shaft with sharp edges on one end, was held and turned by one person and hit on the top with a big hammer by another. The name “ding-ding” came from the sound the hammer made every time the steel drill was hit.
All the steps on the Stevens house are solid granite pieces. These were long solid blocks that can be found on many old homes around Oglethorpe County. The stacked foundation pillars under the house are made of smaller square pieces with mortar in between. Grandpa Gus’ quarry furnished rock for the steps, foundations and chimneys for the houses that were built on his place and often in the local area for friends and family according to several articles in the ECHO. Having your own quarry was a handy thing when it came to building in those days. One of the most unusual things about Grandpa Gus was that he believed in keeping a “King Snake” under the house. This was a long black snake that had white stripes across his body every inch or so. This snake was named the “King Snake” because it killed and ate other snakes, especially the poisonous ones like “High Land Moccasins” (Copperheads). If he saw a King Snake he would catch it and then let it go under our house. Sometimes I would see that big snake under the house and I was scared to death of it. However, I can say that I don’t have any other snake stories to tell because I never saw any snakes, other than that one, around or under our house. I suppose the King Snake really did do his job and kept the other snakes away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.