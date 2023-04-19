Dear Editor: There have been some interesting things that have been happening in Madison County regarding the city of Hull, such as the plan to eliminate Hull’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funding.
A city is required to provide at least three services out of six. The City of Hull has in the past provided fire protection, water and police protection. Each was through an intergovernmental agreement. The city was requested to provide a contract with the Madison County Sheriff Department to receive its LOST funding. The City of Hull has not had a current contract with the MCS department since 2012, before my tenure as mayor. The last contract was for $0 dollars to provide police protection. All of a sudden, I was told by the Board of Commissioners’ county attorney that in order to have a contract with the MCS, we have to ask for a specific service which would cost around $150,000 annually, knowing that the City of Hull could not afford that. Therefore, that lacked the city to receive LOST funding. I’ll never forget the chairman of the BOC stating in the MCJ that the mayor may want to pump the brakes on building that new city hall, but I’ll come back to that later. So, to provide that third service I acquired a location for a Hull public library. So, what was the next move? Put the Hull mayor in a position so he cannot direct and perform his duties. In November 2022, I was served by the Madison County Sheriff a retraining order. That I shall not perform any of my mayoral duties and a court date wasn’t set until over a month and half later for me to appear in court. This retraining order was supposedly because of when I qualified to run for Congress in March 2022. Remember, this order was signed approximately nine months later. Like all of a sudden, a light bulb went off. Well, a light bulb did go off when I terminated the city of Hull’s former clerk in September 2022. Part of that restraining order has in it that the mayor shall not do any hiring or firing, change the city charter or do any annexation. Now, when I saw that, I asked myself among other things regarding this, why would a judge mention annexation? But first of all, why would a judge even sign such thing and then wouldn’t set a date to appear in court until over two months out? The other interesting thing is that when the sheriff gave me this order, he asked for my keys to the city without me ever being in or attending court. I felt this was highly unusual. I informed him that I did not have the city keys with me and he replied and I quote, “Well when you come to court, bring the keys with you.” Right then, I knew it was and is a conspiracy to dissolve the City of Hull
The office of any state, county, or municipal elected official shall be declared vacant upon such elected official qualifying, in a general primary or general election, or special primary or special election, for another state, county, or municipal elective office or qualifying for the House of Representatives or the Senate of the United States if the term of the office for which such official is qualifying for begins more than 30 days prior to the expiration of such official's present term of office. The vacancy created in any such office shall be filled as provided by this Constitution or any general or local law. This provision shall not apply to any elected official seeking or holding more than one elective office when the holding of such offices simultaneously is specifically authorized by law. (Emphasis added) The term for the 2023 10th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives for which I qualified, began on January 3, 2022. My term ended on December 31, 2021 resulting from an election that was to have taken place in November of 2021. Consequently, the mayor was not in violation of Article 2, § 2, ¶5 of the Constitution of the State of Georgia and there was not a vacancy created by his qualifying for the general primary.
These facts were presented in court with a copy of the original ad that ran in the MCJ newspaper stating that my term ended in December 2021. The judge ignored these facts. The two Hull city councilmembers, John Barber and Mike McElroy, hired the Colbert city attorney to bring this case. They did not have any facts at all to debunk our records and instead tried to use an old charter that was repealed when the Governor signed a new Hull charter in May 2021. The old charter stated that anyone whose term ends in December 2022 shall end in 2023. Keep in mind my term ended in December 2021. They then resorted to a Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Newton County Board of Commissioners case which states citizens have a right to remove officers from service. So does the City of Hull and it’s called a charter that was signed by the governor stating the proper procedures removing a public officer from office along with a city ordinance, both of which was ignored by the two councilmembers who swore to uphold it and the judge who is suppose to be fair and impartial. Each city in the state of Georgia is governed by its charter and not a judicial court. It’s called Home Rule for those who may not know. Two councilmembers have no authority to make any decisions regarding city business outside of an open city council meeting with the proper number of a quorum to conduct business which is three to four councilmembers, none less. Four council members may conduct city business without a mayor, none less than that. The city of Hull only has two. To act without a quorum is in violation of what’s called Georgia’s Sunshine Law. I’ll let the Georgia Attorney General deal with that.
By the way, let’s talk about the role of a council member. Council members are empowered to make policy decisions and to approve ordinances, resolutions, and other local legislation to govern the health, welfare, comfort, and safety of the city's residents. Not once have either of these two councilmembers ever put on my desk an ordinance, resolution, local legislation or policy for the health, welfare, comfort, and safety of the city residents.
Council member John Barber was a no call no show for so many meetings. I had to have an attendance policy drawn up because of his actions. I have no allegiance to any councilmember, employee, only to the United States Constitution, The Georgia State Constitution, my oaths that I swore to and the City of Hull citizens. These councilmembers caused the City of Hull to go into a perilous status not caring for its citizens or the oath they swore. They showed their allegiance to a terminated employee. I understand, no one likes to be terminated. These council members had a right to discuss there concerns, but it is a way to do that as I was trying to explain that to them. You do not discuss personnel matters in an open meeting, that is to be discussed in what’s called an executive session and I tried to explain that to them that at the next meeting we could have that discussion, but there was just no civil reasoning with them and it could have possibly brought about a different outcome.
