Dear Editor: There have been some interesting things that have been happening in Madison County regarding the city of Hull, such as the plan to eliminate Hull’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funding.

A city is required to provide at least three services out of six. The City of Hull has in the past provided fire protection, water and police protection. Each was through an intergovernmental agreement. The city was requested to provide a contract with the Madison County Sheriff Department to receive its LOST funding. The City of Hull has not had a current contract with the MCS department since 2012, before my tenure as mayor. The last contract was for $0 dollars to provide police protection. All of a sudden, I was told by the Board of Commissioners’ county attorney that in order to have a contract with the MCS, we have to ask for a specific service which would cost around $150,000 annually, knowing that the City of Hull could not afford that. Therefore, that lacked the city to receive LOST funding. I’ll never forget the chairman of the BOC stating in the MCJ that the mayor may want to pump the brakes on building that new city hall, but I’ll come back to that later. So, to provide that third service I acquired a location for a Hull public library. So, what was the next move? Put the Hull mayor in a position so he cannot direct and perform his duties. In November 2022, I was served by the Madison County Sheriff a retraining order. That I shall not perform any of my mayoral duties and a court date wasn’t set until over a month and half later for me to appear in court. This retraining order was supposedly because of when I qualified to run for Congress in March 2022. Remember, this order was signed approximately nine months later. Like all of a sudden, a light bulb went off. Well, a light bulb did go off when I terminated the city of Hull’s former clerk in September 2022. Part of that restraining order has in it that the mayor shall not do any hiring or firing, change the city charter or do any annexation. Now, when I saw that, I asked myself among other things regarding this, why would a judge mention annexation? But first of all, why would a judge even sign such thing and then wouldn’t set a date to appear in court until over two months out? The other interesting thing is that when the sheriff gave me this order, he asked for my keys to the city without me ever being in or attending court. I felt this was highly unusual. I informed him that I did not have the city keys with me and he replied and I quote, “Well when you come to court, bring the keys with you.” Right then, I knew it was and is a conspiracy to dissolve the City of Hull

