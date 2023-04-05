March 2023 began and ended with a pair of 77's for the high temperature on both days. But in between, volatility was the rule for our weather. Not that the month featured a lot of violent or dangerous weather for our neck of the woods.
The dangerous weather was much worse in the areas from LaGrange east to the Lake Oconee area. West Point was hit with an EF-3 tornado on March 26, which injured a number of people. Our weather was less turbulent but had its moments. The wildest temperature ride happened the third week of the month. The first day of spring on the March 20 featured a very cold low of 26 with damage to plants, which were in advanced bloom due to earlier warmth.
But just four days later on the afternoon of the 24th we tied our all-time warmest ever for March with a high of 85 degrees, a nearly 60-degree change in just over 100 hours. "Crazy" and "typical Georgia" were common comments on social media about the weather bungee jump.
The whiplash continued as just five days after that we had a low of 39 degrees with frost observed in the county. The wind was also noticeable. We had 21 days with a wind speed in excess of 10 mph. We also had five days with wind gusts exceeding 20 mph, peaking on March 3 with a gust to 33. Because of the frequent weather systems moving across the country, we had a lot of volatility in our barometric pressure as well. A low pressure of 29.42 inches of mercury was recorded on the 3rd and a high pressure of 30.30 inches on March 21. These significant and sometimes rather rapid rises and falls in pressure are typical of the spring season with strong storm systems followed by strong high-pressure areas.
Couple that with the typically severe spring pollen in our area and headaches and sinus problems are definitely aggravated. But with the early spring this year I think (hope) we may have peaked in our pollen season already. It appears that April will feature more of the same that we saw in March with a continued fairly active pattern of storm systems and ups and downs in temperature.
I wouldn't be surprised if we had one more bout of frost around or just after Easter, but hopefully not a late freeze. Please don't plant gardens around here until after April 15 no matter how warm it may have been. I have rarely observed frost here in May, but frost frequently occurs in early April.
We have narrowly avoided the severe/tornadic weather so far this year in northeast Georgia. With the heavy snows still falling in the northern Plains and the early warmth here in the South the contrast that sets up is just perfect for tornadoes. We need to keep a sharp eye out for a major severe outbreak in our area for the next 30-to-60 days.
Weather averages for March, 2023: Avg. low: 45. Avg. High: 68. Lowest: 26. Highest: 85. Mean: 56.4 (+3.0). Rainfall: 4.42" (+0.01"). 2023 rain total to March 31: 16.80" (+3.23").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
