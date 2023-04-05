March 2023 began and ended with a pair of 77's for the high temperature on both days. But in between, volatility was the rule for our weather. Not that the month featured a lot of violent or dangerous weather for our neck of the woods.

The dangerous weather was much worse in the areas from LaGrange east to the Lake Oconee area. West Point was hit with an EF-3 tornado on March 26, which injured a number of people. Our weather was less turbulent but had its moments. The wildest temperature ride happened the third week of the month. The first day of spring on the March 20 featured a very cold low of 26 with damage to plants, which were in advanced bloom due to earlier warmth.

