I hope you enjoyed your cool start to the summer. June was tied for the ninth coolest summer out of the last 38 years of records for Madison County.
Remember back on June 16th when we had a high of 68? Probably not. Or the next morning when we dipped to 53, which tied a record low in Athens? Not likely. Such short memories we have. I would imagine that the recent heat and humidity, much more typical of our summers, have baked that cool snap right out of your mind.
Rainfall for June was much more typically summer with scattered thunderstorms bringing varied amounts of rain, but was near normal for most areas. The relative coolness and adequate rainfall made for a good to very good garden and pasture month. Such coolness was not the case over the Plains and the Midwest, however. Cities from Denver to Chicago and Minneapolis were above normal for temperatures but not excessively so. There are indications in the long-range that the heat in the Midwest and Plains is about to make inroads into our neck of the woods. Just how hot and/or dry remains to be seen.
As we predicted last month, we expect the summer to get hotter later, and the rain to become a little more spotty. But the big caveat is the tropical season. My weather source in west Africa has told me that the African monsoon season has hit them pretty hard and about two weeks early.
Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are already above normal. Meteorologist Joe Bastardi of WeatherBell has pointed out the similarities of this years water temperature profiles with 2005, the year of Katrina, as well as Rita and Wilma. But as awful as Katrina was, she was only one of an astonishing 28 named storms that formed in the Atlantic basin that year, which was more than double the normal. In July alone that year we were affected by two of the five named storms, Cindy and Dennis, giving us over five inches of the nine inches of rain that fell that month. So the number and paths of tropical systems can greatly affect our rainfall for the rest of the summer and into the fall.
Having said that, there are so many other factors that can make this season similar to 2005 or more of a tropical dud. For instance much has been made of the Saharan dust that has made it across the Atlantic to our area this summer. Normally, the Saharan dust layer inhibits tropical development in the Atlantic basin, at least for a time. So I do not expect a repeat of the busy July we had in the tropics in 2005. But when the dust subsides (and it already has begun to do so) the tropics can get very busy very quickly. So for the rest of the summer one thing is almost a certainty: plenty of heat and humidity, but hopefully not too brutal. And it is likely as we get later in the summer, and certainly into the fall, the tropics are going to get quite active. Just remember that intensities and tracks of any tropical systems are impossible to know at this time.
Weather averages for June, 2020: Average low: 65. Average high: 84. Lowest: 53. Highest: 91. Mean: 74.4 (-1.9). Rainfall: 4.35" (+0.07"). 2020 rain total to June 30: 41.95" (+17.30")
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
