Normally one thinks of Easter Sunday as a peaceful, happy day to celebrate the resurrection of Christ and all that event entails.
While the joyful observance of that day went on, the weather did not cooperate. A powerful storm system, thankfully warned about days in advance, raked the Deep South with killer tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms. A grand total of 105 tornadoes were reported from this system, with 34 fatalities.
The storminess started way back in Texas during the morning hours and gradually got stronger as it moved east. The worst areas were forecast to occur in Mississippi and Alabama where the highest instability would be as well as the best (or worst) timing. But this storm system didn't check out at the Alabama-Georgia border as so many seem to do. As of this writing, 21 tornadoes were confirmed in north and central Georgia during the event. The first tornado was reported just after 8 p.m. in Chatooga and Walker counties, and the last one was in Washington and Jefferson counties just after 4:30 am on the 13th.
The strongest tornado occurred around 2:30 am in Upson and Lamar counties in west-central Georgia. This behemoth was up to 2/3 of a mile wide and was rated an EF-3 with winds estimated at 140 mph. This same storm generated another strong tornado in Monroe County just a few minutes later. Amazingly, only one injury was reported with these two tornadoes. The deadliest twister hit in Murray County, west of Chatsworth, around 9:45 p.m. Seven people lost their lives in this EF-2 tornado.
The other fatality in Georgia occurred in Bartow County as a tree fell on a house during an EF-1 tornado just after 1 a.m. While the storms did weaken some after midnight when they got into our area, they were far from done. Twelve people were killed in South Carolina overnight into Monday morning as the storm system seemed to re-energize.
Our particular local area seemed to be, once again, spared the worst of the weather. The closest tornadoes to us was an especially nasty cluster that moved from the far northern part of Banks County into Stephens County and on into South Carolina. Two people died in South Carolina from this particular part of the line of storms. A really rare and bizarre event may have occurred near Springfield, SC where two tornadoes may have merged together in the early morning of the 13th. That is still being investigated. There are several takeaways that we need to consider in the aftermath of these storms.
First, and written with great consideration I might add, a mobile home is one of the worst structures you can be in in a tornado. The seven people killed in Murray County were all in mobile homes when the storm hit. Please don't interpret that fact as being economically snarky. I have lived in a mobile home myself. It is not a shameful thing at all. It's just a fact that if you live in a mobile home you should have a plan, if at all possible, that takes you out of that home to a stronger building or safer structure when a tornado warning (or even a watch) is issued.
Second, there is no "wall" on the Alabama-Georgia border that "magically" stops tornadoes. Neither is there a "wall" along I-85. It is true that, on average, there are more tornadoes in Alabama and Northwest Georgia than more eastern areas, but it doesn't always turn out that way.
Third, have a way to get warnings on your phone at night, or get yourself a weather alert radio. Most TV stations have the warning apps. Weather radios are cheap. It's a no-brainer to have a way to be warned of something that could kill you while you are asleep. Lastly, the predictions of severe outbreaks are getting better. This particular severe set-up was forecast at least four days in advance.
Even with the virus sucking up much of the news coverage, there was enough emphasis by the weather media to give ample warning that Easter Sunday was going to be a rough weather day. I am also thankful that this weather is the exception.
Overall, April was a beautiful month with plenty of rain and mild temperatures for the farms and gardens. Weather averages for April, 2020: Avg. low: 48. Avg. high: 71. Lowest: 32. Highest: 82. Mean: 59.2 (-1.6). Rainfall: 5.33" (+1.75"). 2020 rain total to April 30: 29.77" (+12.47").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
