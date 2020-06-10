It used to be when you made a forecast for the summer you were talking about June - August. But the last three out of four Septembers have been so much above average that we might as well include at least part of that month in our summer outlook as well.
As usual, the main factor in forecasting our summer weather is the state of ENSO, or the El Nino Southern Oscillation. Is it warm, cool, or neutral, and where is it headed? We are currently in a neutral phase, but headed downward toward La Nina, the cool cousin of the El Nino. As we wrote about a couple of months ago, spring forecasts of what the water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are going to do in the next fall and winter are iffy at best. Not a great forecast track record. But so far, kudos to the long-range CFSv.2 suite of models who began calling for at least a moderate La Nina back in the winter months.
Things could change, of course, but as of now it appears a La Nina is beginning to take shape. As of June 1, the Climate Prediction Center showed a significant drop in water temperatures in all sections of the equatorial Pacific. Sub-surface temperatures also continued to cool. In fact, there is evidence of a global cooling of the oceans. For the first time I can remember in several years the area of cooling oceans worldwide is greater than the areas that are warming. Of course there are many factors that go into this, but it is not surprising. Remember, we had the strongest El Nino on record from late to 2014 to early 2016. The oceans have been ridiculously warm ever since.
But our low solar sunspot minimum we are now in combined with the developing La Nina (yes, those are connected too) are now coercing the oceans into a significant cool-down compared to what they have been. Yes, the oceans are still overall well-above normal, but not like they've been. Taken by itself, the forming La Nina portends drier weather for our area. It's not difficult to demonstrate that nearly every La Nina event means dry weather for us. If it's a strong La Nina, significant to serious drought can develop. The last strong La Nina from 1998-2001 brought a deficit of over 40 inches of rain in our area. It followed a strong El Nino that brought us a surplus of nearly 30 inches. Easy come, easy go. All of this up and down is normal climate, not man-made climate doom. But if the long-range models are correct, the coming La Nina will not be a strong one.
Besides, typically, La Ninas don't start the drought immediately. We usually slowly dig ourselves into a rainfall deficit. That is what I expect for later this year and 2021. The other factor is less predictable: the tropical season. It is expected to be an active one this year. That can take the edge off or delay any developing dry weather. So what does this mean for our summer? The greatest probability is for a near normal summer; getting hotter later in the summer, and likely getting drier later as well. But the unpredictable number and tracks of tropical systems could bring spells of much heavier rainfall like in the developing La Nina years of 1995 and 2005. Weather averages for May, 2020: Avg. low: 55. Avg. high: 77. Lowest: 38. Highest: 89. Mean: 65.7 (-3.2). Rainfall: 7.83" (+4.76"). We had our second wettest and 4th coolest May on record. 2020 rain total to May 31: 37.60" (+16.37")
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
