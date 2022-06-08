May 2022 continued the course of a drier weather pattern for our part of Georgia started back in mid-April.
Unlike April, however, last month was warmer than normal. It was not dry everywhere across northeast Georgia in May, however. Most mountain areas had at least an average month for rain if not above average. A very heavy rain event bringing two-to-five inches occurred on the 25th and 26th of the month across the far northern sections of the state.
"Warm and dry" is not unusual for May. As we stated last month, May is normally our driest month of the year. In 40 years of records here in Danielsville, there have been four Mays with less than one inch of rain the entire month and another six with less than two inches. But May is just before the real heat of summer kicks in, so the dryness isn't felt as much as when it happens in June through August.
It is important to note that historically a warm and dry May does not guarantee a hot and dry summer. Of the last five dry Mays, two summers were dry, two average and one wet. Oddly, however, wet Mays lead to wet summers more often than not.
That's why this summer's rainfall forecast is more difficult than normal, especially since we still had about 80 percent of our normal rainfall.
As we wrote last month, we are in rare climate territory with La Nina continuing into its third year. This is part of what may turn out to be a significant, natural, global shift in climate. For instance, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, temperatures in the Arctic (above 80 degrees north) have almost entirely been below normal since mid-April and are currently the coldest they have been for this time of the year since at least 2008. This is significant even if it doesn't last for the remainder of the summer much less the year. This in no way lessens the warming that has taken place in the Arctic since the late 1970's. But to have below normal temperatures in the very area of the world where the warming of the last 40 years has been most dramatic is, at least to a weather/climate nut like me, most interesting.
There are those who dismiss any real possibility of a natural shift to a cooler world because they believe that the climate is now completely controlled by human-induced CO2. I do not hold to that idea. There will be natural shifts to cooler, warmer, drier and wetter, much like we are seeing with the extended La Nina in the Pacific, which supposedly is a completely natural event. But what effect this will have on good ole' Madison County weather is too early to tell. Remember it's been 10 years since we've hit 100 degrees here. That's one streak that I hope continues, but I don't think it can continue much longer.
Weather averages for May, 2022: Avg. low: 60. Lowest: 48. Avg. high: 82. Highest: 92. Mean: 71.3 (+2.4). Rainfall: 2.54" (-0.53"). 2022 rain total to May 31: 20.58" (+0.21")
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.