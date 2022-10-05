Even though we just recently got into the really pleasant fall weather, weather geeks like me are already thinking about the next season.
What kind of winter can we expect? Will we finally have a true cold winter after all the mild ones of recent years? Before we get to some of the contributing factors for this winter let's do quick review of last month. September was our fifth warmer than average month in a row, but only by .2 degrees. We reached 94 degrees on the first day of fall (the 22nd), but cooled to a chilly 45 degrees just six days later. As for rainfall, the first 10 days brought nearly 3 1/2 inches, but the last 20 days saw no measurable rain at all. And, of course, there was terrible Hurricane Ian (another bad "I" storm - Ivan, Ike, Irma - Ian will be the 12th "I-named" storm to be retired) which wreaked destruction across Florida.
And I don't think we should totally count out the possibility of another "October surprise" storm in either the Gulf or Caribbean. But winter is coming in just 10 short weeks. Let's look at some of the big players that will contribute to our winter outlook, which we will have for you next month. The biggest story of all for us right now is the La Nina in the equatorial Pacific. The cooler than normal waters have hanged tough all summer and show little sign of warming.
This means it is likely we will have a rare third winter in a row with La Nina. This has only happened twice before since 1950: the winter of 1975-76, and 2000-01. There is another winter that was close enough to count, 1956-57, which technically went neutral in the fall but was very close to being the third in a row. So only three out of the past 72 winters are like this one coming up. On average, La Nina winters are milder than normal here in the Southeast. Another thing we look at is the Quasi-biennial Oscillation (QBO), which is a variation of the winds in the stratosphere high above the equator. These winds change direction about every 14 months to either an easterly or a westerly direction. We are now entering the "westerly phase" of the QBO. Generally this phase means a milder winter for our part of the world as well. Another event that I'm factoring in was the very hot and dry summer across Europe this year, particularly the U.K. England and Wales experienced a top 10 driest and hottest summer on record.
Of the three winters mentioned above, only one of them matched all three of our factors to look at for the upcoming winter: 1975-76. It was very hot and dry in England in summer of 1975, the winter was in the westerly phase of the QBO, and it was a third La Nina winter.
Now to be sure, there are many other factors to be weighed: the IOD, the AO, the NAO, the level of tropical activity, Siberian snow cover in October, and even the solar cycle we are in. For us, the biggest factor, in my opinion, is the third La Nina.
Next month we will discuss the winter of 1975-76 (and the others) in our area and hopefully give you an idea of what we should expect to see this winter. At this early stage, I will say I hope you like temperatures in the teens and the 70s and I hope you like roller-coasters.
Weather averages for September, 2022: Avg. low: 62. Avg. high: 83. Lowest: 45. Highest: 94. Mean: 72.5 (+0.2). Rainfall: 3.41" (-0.93"). 2022 rain total to September 30: 33.35" (-5.40").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County's cooperative weather observer.
