Even though we just recently got into the really pleasant fall weather, weather geeks like me are already thinking about the next season.

What kind of winter can we expect? Will we finally have a true cold winter after all the mild ones of recent years? Before we get to some of the contributing factors for this winter let's do quick review of last month. September was our fifth warmer than average month in a row, but only by .2 degrees. We reached 94 degrees on the first day of fall (the 22nd), but cooled to a chilly 45 degrees just six days later. As for rainfall, the first 10 days brought nearly 3 1/2 inches, but the last 20 days saw no measurable rain at all. And, of course, there was terrible Hurricane Ian (another bad "I" storm - Ivan, Ike, Irma - Ian will be the 12th "I-named" storm to be retired) which wreaked destruction across Florida.

