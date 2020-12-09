I used to like roller coasters when I was a lot younger, but now? No thank you. Just leave them to the younger set.
Well, it looks more and more likely that we can expect some kind of roller coaster weather for our winter this time around. I say some kind, because the winter could end up being like the Great American Scream Machine (showing my age here) or more like the Dahlonega mini mine train. Only time will tell. But as we wrote about last month, La Nina winters such as this one tend to be more volatile than El Nino or neutral winters.
I'm not predicting a "cold" winter for us with lots of snow or ice. But I do think there will be bouts of cold and wind, similar to what we saw to open the month of December. Also as we wrote last month, one of the key players will be the blocking in the north Atlantic, aka the NAO. If it tends to stay on the negative side then we will almost certainly have significant cold shots from time to time.
Interestingly, all four of the past moderate La Nina winters like this one featured a predominately negative NAO for the winter. The winter I found with the most similar pattern to this one was way back in 1970-71. Like this year, that year featured a fairly mild November, except for record-setting cold that hit just before Thanksgiving.
Atlanta had a low of 14 on the morning of the 24th. But just four days later it was 71! Now that's more like the Scream Machine. In fact the next six days were all in the 70s as blocking high pressure off the southeast coast brought in mild air. The mildness continued into December, but became more normal by mid-month. Highs were in the 60's just before Christmas then another big crash hit in the days after Christmas, with a high of 35 in Atlanta on Dec. 27. More cold hit around New Year’s accompanied by snow in Tennessee and North Carolina and ice in our area and South Carolina. More coasters were ahead though as it warmed to 65 in Atlanta on Jan. 5, only to crash with highs in the 30s again and ice and snow in the Tennessee valley by Jan. 7. One pretty consistent factor through all of this was warm high pressure over or near Florida. Huge temperature differences were seen from Orlando and Tampa to Atlanta, sometimes as much as 40 degrees!
January remained very volatile, with a strong cold blast that reached all the way to Miami after mid-month. On the morning of the Jan. 20 it was eight degrees in Nashville, 15 in Atlanta and 35 in Miami. By this time the winter pattern was pretty much set: High pressure set up along the west coast of the U.S. which forced the cold high pressure areas south into the eastern half of the country. There were still a number of days in the 60s, but the cold shots were growing in intensity.
The first half of February was the craziest and coldest of the winter. On February 10th it dipped to -5 in Nashville and 15 in Atlanta, with a high of 28! After mid-February, the cold began to relax. The rest of the month had 10 days in the 60s and 70s, a welcome reprieve I'm sure. More ups and downs continued into March, but spring came in our area for sure after mid-month.
There is no way to know if this winter will be close to that one of 50 years ago. But I do think the general pattern of back and forth, up and down will dominate. Expect overall an average winter temperature-wise, with a greater chance of ice and a lesser chance of snow (sorry). I think when the cold hits, it will have a hard time lasting long enough to get snow to fall into it. But there will be some very cold nights (wouldn't be surprised to have several lows in the teens), which will rapidly warm to highs in the 60s or 70s just a few days later. Crazy, I know.
Overall I expect precipitation will be average to a little on the dry side. The biggest potential for a "busted forecast" is if the La Nina continues to strengthen and we end up with a very mild winter. That is a possibility. "Something for everyone" might be a good motto for this coming winter.
Weather averages for November, 2020: Avg. low: 46. Lowest: 31. Avg. high: 67. Highest: 79. Mean: 56.9 (+4.2, our 3rd warmest November on record). Rainfall: 4.94" (+0.70"), 2020 precipitation total to Nov. 30: 67.97" (+22.09"). We need only 3.64" of rain in December to make 2020 our wettest year on record.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.