With one summer month down and two to go we started out summer 2023 on the mild and very wet side.

We just had our fourth-wettest June on record since 1982 when I began keeping records. 9.11” of rain fell which was almost double our normal. Most of the rain fell in the middle 2 weeks of the month from the 11th to the 25th. Looking back in the rainfall records for Athens (which go back consistently to 1885), there were only 4 Junes with 9 or more inches prior to 1982. While everywhere across our area didn’t have 9 inches last month, most of Georgia had above normal rainfall. A persistent ridge of high pressure over the southern plains brought a brutal heat wave to Texas and neighboring states. Another ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic kept a trough of low pressure over the eastern states. This is where the majority of our rain came from. The heaviest rains came on the night of the 16th as training thunderstorms dropped 2.43” here in my community with 1-3 inches common across the county. Most of this rain was welcome as May and early June had been on the dry side.

