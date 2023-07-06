With one summer month down and two to go we started out summer 2023 on the mild and very wet side.
We just had our fourth-wettest June on record since 1982 when I began keeping records. 9.11” of rain fell which was almost double our normal. Most of the rain fell in the middle 2 weeks of the month from the 11th to the 25th. Looking back in the rainfall records for Athens (which go back consistently to 1885), there were only 4 Junes with 9 or more inches prior to 1982. While everywhere across our area didn’t have 9 inches last month, most of Georgia had above normal rainfall. A persistent ridge of high pressure over the southern plains brought a brutal heat wave to Texas and neighboring states. Another ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic kept a trough of low pressure over the eastern states. This is where the majority of our rain came from. The heaviest rains came on the night of the 16th as training thunderstorms dropped 2.43” here in my community with 1-3 inches common across the county. Most of this rain was welcome as May and early June had been on the dry side.
Because of the trough and the resulting clouds and rain, temperatures were mild for most of the month. Our mean temperature of 74.2 was about 2 degrees below average and was the coolest June since 2003.
All of that coolness is in the rear view mirror now, however. The big heat dome that baked Texas for 3 weeks has grown and shifted eastward as of this writing and we are now having real summer. After only 4 days in the 90’s in June, current forecasts keep the 90’s over us for at least the first week of July.
June, 1997 (which was a year similar to this one that we mentioned in last month’s article) was also cool and wet (just not as wet), with only 4 days in the 90’s. July, 1997 brought us back to reality, however, with 19 days in the 90’s. But rainfall was still generous, with over six inches that month. A good chunk of that rainfall was from a tropical storm, however, which is an unknown in any summer forecast. Of the 3 summers most similar to this one (a developing El Nino), 1982, 1997, 2009, this one has started more like 1982 or 1997, since summer of 2009 was quite dry. In fact we’ve already had more rain in June than fell the entire summer of 2009. So even though we are having a mini heat wave now (temperatures in the low to mid 90’s really aren’t far from our normal), long-range forecasts don’t keep the heat going for the rest of the summer. There are indications that some troughing and cooler, wetter conditions return by the middle of July. But I wouldn’t bet the farm on it. Expect normal July heat, humidity and haze with normal chances of storms. If something tropical comes our way then rains would be heavier. June was a good gardeners month so July may be for the pool-lovers.
Weather averages for June, 2023: Avg. low: 64. Lowest: 54. Avg. high: 84. Highest: 91. Mean: 74.2 (-1.9). Rainfall: 9.11” (+4.49”). 2023 rain total to June 30: 35.47” (+9.95”). Trees were downed in the area from storms on the 25th.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
