I've been saying for a year or more that we need to get ready for drier and hotter summers than what we've had for the last several years.
The last several weeks seem to be pointing us in that direction. Despite isolated areas in north Georgia receiving heavy rainfall, most of north Georgia, especially here in the northeast piedmont, has had little to no significant rainfall in nearly a month. The last widespread rainfall of consequence fell on April 16. Since that day we've had less than two-tenths of an inch. Couple that with mostly above normal temperatures and many areas are looking rather parched.
Of course, if you know your climate for this area, dry spells in May are quite common, as May is our driest month on average. However, four out of the last five May's were quite a bit above normal (normal being just over 3"), with the last dry May in 2019. Interestingly, summer of 2019 went on to be very wet, with nearly 24" falling June-August. What is it that makes 2022 so different then? Couldn't we end up like 2019 with a wet summer anyway? While that is certainly possible, long-term records show that we may be headed in the opposite direction. The main culprit is the cold waters of the Equatorial Pacific known as La Nina. Instead of weakening this spring as expected and as happened last summer, La Nina is not only maintaining itself but is in fact getting colder.
As of last week, La Nina is as strong as it has been since it first started in the fall of 2020. As we have said before, La Nina is generally a signal for drier conditions here and often even drought. Some of our biggest droughts/dry years have occurred in connection with La Nina: 1988, 1999-2001, 2007-2008, 2011-2012, and 2016. So the La Nina of the past two years was a true aberration, as was the brief La Nina of 2017-18. In all those years we had normal to well-above normal rainfall. This is the only thing that keeps me from going all-in forecasting a drought, and a serious one at that. But I think the return to "normalcy" may be about to catch up to us. If La Nina continues into the summer and fall as is currently expected by the climate Prediction Center then we may end up going into a third straight La Nina winter, a feat only recorded twice since 1950: in 1973-76, and 1998-2001.
Of the eight summers before this one that were similar to this year, four of them were dry (and mostly hot), three of them were average, and only one (2018) was a truly wet summer. So if we go the way of past La Nina years, it looks like this summer may end our streak of five straight wet summers. It was a really good ride while it lasted. For the record, the CFS v2 long-range model is forecasting a mixed summer of dry to start and a better July and August. Some of this is likely due to the expectation of another very active tropical season, which is a wild card. We can have a busy tropical season without it giving us much rain until late summer or mainly the fall. I hope everyone has a good gardening year. You just may have to water it more than you have in six years.
Weather averages for April, 2022: Avg. low: 47. Avg. high: 72. Lowest: 33. Highest: 80. Mean 59.4 (-1.4). Rainfall: 3.23" (-0.35"). Total rain in 2022 to April 30: 18.04" (+0.74").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
