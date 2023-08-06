The hot and humid weather of the last 40+ days in our area has certainly been uncomfortable. And as we understand all too well, the humidity along with the temperature has led to several forays into days with heat indices over 100. Our hottest temperature in July of 95 degrees occurred on 3 different days, and we finished out the month with 24 days at 90 or above. The mean temperature in July was 81.0 degrees which was 1.6 degrees above normal.

Thankfully our rainfall was once again adequate to plentiful across the region so that the brutal heat of areas to our west did not set up shop over us. Take poor (or ‘pore ol’ if you prefer) Texas for example. The huge Sonoran high pressure area did set up over them for most of the last 6-8 weeks. In Dallas the 1.25” of rain that fell in June and July combined was the sixth-driest for those 2 months combined on record. It was also the tenth-warmest June/July on record. Drought has returned to most of northern Texas after getting better in the spring.

