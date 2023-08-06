The hot and humid weather of the last 40+ days in our area has certainly been uncomfortable. And as we understand all too well, the humidity along with the temperature has led to several forays into days with heat indices over 100. Our hottest temperature in July of 95 degrees occurred on 3 different days, and we finished out the month with 24 days at 90 or above. The mean temperature in July was 81.0 degrees which was 1.6 degrees above normal.
Thankfully our rainfall was once again adequate to plentiful across the region so that the brutal heat of areas to our west did not set up shop over us. Take poor (or ‘pore ol’ if you prefer) Texas for example. The huge Sonoran high pressure area did set up over them for most of the last 6-8 weeks. In Dallas the 1.25” of rain that fell in June and July combined was the sixth-driest for those 2 months combined on record. It was also the tenth-warmest June/July on record. Drought has returned to most of northern Texas after getting better in the spring.
There are some indications this week that the ridge may shift back to the west and weaken some, and this will allow some heat relief along with better rain chances for the folks suffering in Texas and Oklahoma and east to the Mississippi valley. Long-range outlooks also show at least a temporary lessening of the heat for our vicinity. This does not include the humidity, however. With the wet soils from recent rains and our wet summer so far, we may actually dodge the brutal heat for the rest of the summer. By brutal I mean temperatures above 100 and heat indices of 110 or higher. As for rainfall, since El Nino continues to increase in the Pacific I don’t see drought moving into our area either. August may not be as wet as June and July but shouldn’t end up very dry either, since we’ve seen the rains continue in recent days. So more just normal heat and humidity with regular rain chances look to continue. We are way ahead of normal rainfall for the year (+13”). If El Nino stays in the current state (eastern Pacific being the most above normal) then 2023 could be one of the wettest years on record for our area.
Weather averages for July, 2023: Avg. low: 71. Avg High: 91. Lowest: 66. Highest: 95. Mean: 81.0 (+1.6). Rainfall: 6.84” (+2.60”). 2023 rain total to July 31: 42.31” (+12.55”). Damage from severe thunderstorms was reported in the county on the 1st and 20th.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.