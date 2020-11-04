It's time for our annual winter weather outlook. The biggest player in our winter weather is the ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation Index. This is a measure of the surface water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, especially from the International Dateline to the coast of South America.
We are blessed to already know that this winter is going to be in a La Nina, or colder than average water temperatures. In fact, we are already in a borderline moderate La Nina, which has been well-forecast, particularly by the CFS v2 suite of models. While there are a number of other factors that can and will contribute to our winter weather, ENSO is king. There have been 21 La Nina's recorded since 1949-50. Seven have been strong, four moderate and 10 weak. Of the seven strong ones, two resulted in average winters for our area, while five brought mild winters. Two of those five mild winters were very mild. Of the four moderate ones, three winters were near average and one was cold.
Of the 10 weak La Nina's, four were cold, three near normal, and three mild. So in general, the stronger the La Nina, the milder our winters turn out to be. But that is a very general principle. If the La Nina is stronger in the western areas of the ENSO regions, we tend to have milder winters, while a more east-based La Nina tends to break down the persistent ridge over the Southeast bringing bouts of cold air to our area.
This year, the La Nina started east but is tending to deepen further west, which would trend toward a mild winter for us. But the warmest waters in the northern Pacific are off the west coast of the U.S., which would tend toward more cold air into the central and eventually eastern states.
Since it looks like we are likely to have a moderate La Nina, let's look more in depth at the four winters that fit this description. The winter of 1955-56 was an east-based La Nina with an average tropical season and resulted in an average winter for our area. The winter of 1970-71, a very good match for the long-term pattern to this year, was east-based, a normal tropical season, and brought an average winter overall, but with several significant cold spells. Winter 1984-85 was a central-based La Nina, another average tropical year, and was overall average, but featured a brutal blast of cold in January that brought below 0 temperatures to our area. The most recent winter was 2010-11, our last significant La Nina, and also in a low solar year, like this year. It was a busy tropical season, like this year, and was one of the coldest, snowiest winters we've recorded here, especially in December and January. That was the year of our "white Christmas," the first one in memory.
While each of these winters has similarities to this year, none of them are a perfect match. But in the world of climate, you don't expect that. There was one similarity in all of them, however: an average negative NAO, or Greenland blocking, that helps to funnel cold air into the eastern states. This will be the great unknown factor in our upcoming winter. Will we have a very negative NAO like 2010-11, thus a cold winter, or will it be more moderate like 1970-71? I'm leaning toward the milder, but arguably the crazier, version of 1970-71, which is my favorite match to this year. That winter started mild and got a little nutty after Christmas. We will look at that winter in detail next month.
Weather averages for October, 2020: Avg. low: 54. Lowest: 42. Avg. high: 74. Highest: 81. Mean: 64.0 (+2.0). Rainfall: 3.54" (-0.19"). 2020 rain total to October 31: 63.03" (+21.39").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.