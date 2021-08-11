The law of weather averages finally caught up with us the last week of July. After an abnormally cool and wet first three weeks of the month, the last week of July was more like a typical Georgia summer.
Six straight days of 90 or higher brought our summer back to reality. The high of 93 on the 29th was the hottest here since Aug. 8 of last year. The heat has taken a break the first week of August, but is expected to make a cameo appearance during the second week of the month. But again the long-range weather models are in pretty good agreement that this second hot spell won’t last long either.
If this forecast holds, we should end up with a cooler than normal summer. July was our tenth coolest and sixth wettest on record since 1982. It was also our fourth-straight month with below normal temperatures. Even though the hot ridge of high pressure over the northwestern part of the country has weakened and shifted some, it remains the dominant feature over the nation.
Soon, however, the eastern and Gulf states will begin to look toward the tropics. NOAA just released their updated forecast for the Atlantic tropical season. They have increased slightly their outlook to include a 70 percent chance of 15-to-21 named storms in the Atlantic basin this season. Keep in mind we've already had five named storms including one hurricane (Elsa). The forecasters at Colorado State (they have an excellent record of tropical forecasting despite being in Colorado) have lowered their forecast ever so slightly which now makes it almost identical to the forecast from NOAA. This then gives high confidence to me that we have about 70 percent of the tropical season still ahead of us. Due to slightly cooler than normal waters in the main development region of the Atlantic (the "MDR") the systems that form and come off the African coast will have to survive less than ideal conditions until they get to the Caribbean where conditions should be more favorable.
Since we are in a neutral to slightly La Nina ENSO state in the equatorial Pacific, there should be lower than average wind shear to weaken the hurricanes. So for the rest of this season keep a close eye on the areas within a couple of hundred miles of the U.S. coastline, as well as the Caribbean Sea. As it looks now I don't expect an early fall. Rather, it looks more likely that another "endless summer" may stay with us into the autumn. Stay tuned on that one however as according to the Danish Meteorological Institute Arctic temperatures have been consistently below normal this summer, and that may influence our autumn temperatures more than in recent years.
Weather averages for July, 2021: Avg. low: 69. Avg. high: 87. Lowest: 59. Highest: 93. Mean: 78.0 (-1.6). Rainfall: 7.61" (+3.08"). 2021 rain total to July 31: 33.49" (+4.31").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
