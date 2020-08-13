One of the more bizarre aspects of summer weather, particularly here in the South, is the thunderstorm outflow.
A thunderstorm outflow is what happens when a distant thunderstorm begins to collapse or fall apart and you get that cool wind, sometimes accompanied by dark clouds, but very little rain. They are more common in the South because of our light, erratic steering winds aloft in the summer that normally produce slow-moving thunderstorms.
They are much more rare in the North because northern states usually get their summer rainfall from fronts that either come sweeping through or, like this summer, stall out and drench them for days. For our area, you know the drill: a hot, sunny summer day gives way to a few pop-up thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Then you think, "Ah, we are about to get a refreshing rain!"
But not so fast my friend. The storm never makes it. It is moving at about 10 miles per hour and falls apart before it makes it to your house. But sometimes you get a gust of cooler air that at least cools it off, say from 92 to 82. So at least you got a brief cool-down right? That's when we love the outflows. But sometimes the outflows are so strong that they literally act like a mini cold front and form new storms on the edge of the cooler air. If it blows right on by your house, you get the cool-down but the new storms form just a few miles away and you likely get no rain at all. Love 'em and hate 'em.
Such an event, one of the strongest I've ever seen, occurred on July 25. A cluster of thunderstorms collapsed near Greenville, S.C., about 80 miles away. The outflow from these storms kept coming southwest: through Anderson, across Lake Hartwell, and right on across Madison County about 4 p.m. where it finally gave out of gas just to our west in Jackson County, nearly 100 miles from where it started. My temperature dropped from a high of 91 to a pleasant 76 after the outflow came through. You could actually track it on radar as a thin blue line with a few clouds but no rain.
And guess what? Yep: massive thunderstorms formed in Jackson County from near Commerce to Jefferson, where the outflow finished. That was one of the largest outflow's I've ever observed, but not the strangest. A number of years ago a nearly stationary storm popped up over the Danielsville area and quickly collapsed. The outflow went out in a circle and about 30 minutes later new storms began to form in a nearly perfect ring in Jackson, Franklin, Elbert and Oglethorpe counties.
On radar it almost looked like someone had blown a smoke-ring. It was visually amazing to a weather geek like me. Even though you might not get the needed rain from an outflow, I do tend to love them more than hate them for bringing a brief cool-down. Looking long-range, it looks as though any cool-down for us will have to come from the sporadic thunderstorm for most if not all of the rest of August. The combination of a western high-pressure ridge and the seasonal Bermuda high should keep us in the heat and humidity for the foreseeable weather future.
NOAA forecasters issued their final (I think) tropical outlook and it was a doozy. They now expect 19-25 total named storms this season in the Atlantic basin. Of course we've already had 9, but their thinking is that most of the season is still ahead of us. While I agree with their assessment, remember tracks and intensities are impossible to know at this time. We may have many more storms somewhere, but they may have minimal effects on the coastline. But you can't live in denial either. Katrina, Rita, and Wilma all hit in the busy season of 2005, and all after this date.
Weather averages for July, 2020: Avg low: 70. Avg. high: 91. Lowest: 66. Highest: 97. Mean: 80.3 (+0.7) Rainfall: 2.26" (-2.27") Total 2020 rain to July 31st: 44.21" (+15.03").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.