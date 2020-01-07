Yogi Berra's famous saying (one of many) is the perfect way to summarize our weather in 2019.
Last year, was the fifth-straight year of an above average mean temperature. The mean temperature of 63.0 was 1.6 degrees above the average and tied with 1998 for the third warmest since records began in 1982. Only 1990 and 2016 were warmer. In fact, seven of the past 10 years have been above average. Interestingly, sandwiched in these last 10 years are our two coolest years on record: 2013 and 2014. 2019 was also another wet year, the third in a row. The total of 59.19" was over nine inches above average and brings the third-year total to nearly 185 inches of rain; the most in any three consecutive years since 1982.
Of course these last three wet years follow our driest year on record in 2016. But these last three years finally broke a pattern of "dry/wet/dry" years started in 2012. One doesn't need to need to resort to climate change hysteria or declaring a "climate emergency" to explain the warmth. I see this as primarily the result of the incredibly warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific, especially since 2015. These warm waters put enormous amounts of water vapor into the atmosphere. This leads not only to the enhanced rainfall, but warmer temperatures as well, especially at night. Drier air is able to radiate heat back out to the atmosphere much better than moist air. This difference is especially seen in night-time lows. Each year since 2015 has produced an average low of 52 degrees or higher. Before 2015, only three years out of 32 had an average low of 52 or higher.
Two of those three years were in El Nino years when the equatorial Pacific waters were unusually warm, and one of them (2012) was a very dry year that contributed to the unusual warmth. And what happened in 2015? Just the strongest El Nino ever recorded, and one of the longest as well, lasting 19 months. There's never been another El Nino like the one from late 2014 to mid 2016. It literally was a climate game-changer, and in my opinion is the leading cause for the warm years of late.
Now don't get me wrong: I realize that we are in a warming climate and have been since the late 1980s at least. But to blame all the warming on everything from your uncles 1989 Buick to eating meat is simplistic and quite frankly unscientific.
Studies trying to definitively link the warmer oceans to "sequestered heat" from C02 absorption have been inconclusive at best (see Dr. Judith Curry's article from 2019 "Ocean Heat Content Surprises" at her website Climate Etc.) Meanwhile, we also recorded only our fourth year since 1982 with no snow at all. Small and big kids alike were no doubt very disappointed in this turn of events.
Speaking of snow, are we done with winter this year? As I mentioned in my winter forecast, I was expecting a normal to slightly cold winter this year, but so far the crazy-warm waters in the Gulf, Atlantic and part of the eastern Pacific, in tandem with an unusually strong and persistent Bermuda high off the east coast, have performed as I feared and shunted or stopped the cold intrusions for most of the deep South.
But not just here. After a cold start to winter, the chill has retreated back into the Arctic and Canada for a time. But don't give up on winter just yet. There are signs that changes toward more wintry weather may begin to develop after the middle of January. Of course, some of the same models predicting this (the CFSv2, for one) were saying the same thing two or three weeks ago. But so far, the brief cold snaps have been pretty weak and haven't lasted.
Weather averages for December, 2019: Avg. low: 39. Avg. high: 57. Lowest: 25. Highest: 70. Mean: 48.0 (+3.5). Rainfall: 5.44" (+1.18"). 2019 rain total: 59.19" (+9.05").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County's cooperative weather observer.
