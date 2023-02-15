Probably to no one's surprise in our area, last month was the wettest January on record in Madison County since my records began in 1982.

Total rainfall for the month was 8.12", which broke the previous record of 7.16" set just three years ago in 2020. The month started off with a bang with nearly three and a half inches falling in the first four days. Because of a wet December, this set off some significant flooding all across north Georgia, including Madison County. Rivers and streams came out of their banks and there was damage to several roads in the county.

