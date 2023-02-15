Probably to no one's surprise in our area, last month was the wettest January on record in Madison County since my records began in 1982.
Total rainfall for the month was 8.12", which broke the previous record of 7.16" set just three years ago in 2020. The month started off with a bang with nearly three and a half inches falling in the first four days. Because of a wet December, this set off some significant flooding all across north Georgia, including Madison County. Rivers and streams came out of their banks and there was damage to several roads in the county.
Notable rain systems crossed the area about every three days, giving little time for the ground to dry out. I did find 13 Januarys in the records of Athens with at least eight inches of rain. Those records go back to 1885.
The one silver lining last month was the warmth. We just had the second-warmest January on record, with a mean temperature of 49.2, which is over six degrees above normal. Most of the nation east of the Rockies had a mild January. New York City had its warmest January on record (43.5 degrees) with records going all the way back to 1869. It was the warmest ever for Washington, D.C. as well.
Despite the warmth in the East, the West was a different story. Most areas from Albuquerque to Denver to Billings and west to the Pacific experienced below normal temperatures and above normal rain and snow. The snowfall in the Sierras of California was nothing short of epic, with many areas reporting over double their normal snowpack to date. This is welcome in most areas of the West as severe drought has plagued the region for a couple of years.
So will this warm and wet pattern continue for February for north Georgia? The short answer is it certainly looks like it as of now. While February overall is likely to be mild, there will be brief shots of cold much like we had in January, but no sustained cold that I can see right now. As for rainfall, the general pattern of an active Pacific leading to enhanced rainfall for the east is likely to continue, but maybe not quite as heavy. There is one caveat, however. Remember the "Sudden Stratospheric Warming" (SSW) that we mentioned in last months article? Well it happened alright, but it was a weak one, and not able to push serious cold into our area.
But hold your horses: most models are predicting one last big SSW by the middle of February, which, if it happens, would have the potential to bring serious cold down into our area by the first of March. But at this stage, especially since we really start warming up by the time March begins, I'm about ready to throw in the towel on winter 2022-23. La Nina, with its warm pattern, has just been too strong and has ruled the weather roost. So let the flowers bloom now and the trees bud out. Only then will we have a good chance of a big snow in March. Isn't that the way it happens around here anyway?
Weather averages for January, 2023: Avg. low: 40. Avg. high: 58. Lowest: 25. Highest: 70. Mean: 49.2 (+6.3). Rainfall: 8.12" (+3.59"). We had only eight days with low temperatures below freezing, 12 days with fog, and a wind gust of 44 mph on the 12th.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
