The calendar flipped to meteorological winter last week but it sure didn't feel like it. Three of the first four days hit 70 degrees or above, peaking at 78 balmy degrees on Dec. 3.
This was just one degree away from the all-time record for December set back in 1984. Tuck that year away in your memory. Athens hit a record 81 on that day. More like Miami. But personally, I would prefer Miami-like to Minneapolis-like. Despite the early December warmth, we actually finished November below average for both temperature and rainfall. In fact we had our second driest November on record and our driest month since October, 2016 (which was our driest year on record). Most of the country east of Dallas to Chicago finished November below normal in temperature and about 80 percent of the nation was drier than normal. This is mainly due to a jet stream that remained far to the north through most of the month. Only the Pacific Northwest, Florida, and New England had wetter conditions. Quillayute airport on the Washington coast finished November with an astonishing 27.56 inches for the month, way above normal even for that rainy spot.
As I am writing this article, our weather is beginning to behave more like a typical La Nina. The jet stream is slipping southward and will begin to generate more storm systems for the middle of the country, which will begin to bring our area better rain chances ahead. Long-range models generally agree on milder than average temperatures for our area right into the middle of December, if not beyond. But there have been subtle changes in the strength of the La Nina in the Pacific that may begin to affect us in a few weeks. The middle of the La Nina is warming while the eastern sections are cooling. If this holds, we may be in for at least better chances of intrusions of cold toward us. There is normally a lag time of a few weeks after changes in the Pacific.
This would put us into the Christmas time frame before we see any significant move toward colder weather. The CFS.v2 long range model, which goes out to about a month, basically holds the ridge of high pressure over the Southeast, resulting in abnormal warmth until New Years. Remember I mentioned to hold 1984 in your memory? That was a winter of a second La Nina in a row much like this one. And as we mentioned last month, that was the year of 72 on Christmas Day and 76 on New Years Eve. (Wouldn't it be great to tailgate and barbecue outside while watching the Dawgs in the Orange Bowl?) Twenty four of the 31 days that December were 60 or above. It was a real blowtorch. But, hang on. Everything flipped just three weeks later when we dropped to minus 5 (minus 4 in Athens) on January 21, our coldest ever on record. Let me emphasize I am not forecasting a repeat of that event. Let's hope not. That was a very rare event. But do not get totally used to this warmth.
With much higher prices for nearly everything to heat your homes this winter, I'll take this warmth while we have it.
Weather averages for November, 2021: Avg. low: 38. Avg. high: 63. Lowest: 27. Highest: 78. Mean: 50.5 (-2.2). Rainfall: 0.89" (-3.35"). Total precipitation for 2021 to November 30: 48.94" (+3.06).
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
