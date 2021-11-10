As I am writing this article, our pleasantly mild weather of October is a memory. It's currently in the 40s with a wind chill of 35. Brrrr. As we wrote last month, we have similar years (2008, 2017) to this one that had a rather sudden and dramatic shift to winter in the late fall.
Neither winter, however, ended up being a truly cold winter. Of course, nearly every winter here in North Georgia has its ups and downs, and is rarely either "warm" or "cold" start to finish. If you want regular cold winters you live about 500 miles too far south.
For a warm winter, may I suggest Cape Coral, FL on the southwest coast. It's really nice. But to get back to reality, this is now certainly going to be a La Nina winter. In fact, if anything, it's likely to be a stronger La Nina in the Pacific than most forecasts had indicated earlier. As of this week, the temperatures in the Nino 3.4 region were running over 1 degree C below average. If this continues, we will end up with a moderate or borderline strong La Nina.
Generally speaking the stronger the La Nina (the colder the waters in the equatorial Pacific) the milder the winter. I know that seems opposite of what it should be, but remember, those waters are still very warm compared to say the waters off Cape Hatteras. But it is what those relatively cooler waters do to the jet stream patterns in the Pacific that so strongly influence the weather across North America, including here.
Last winter was very close to normal and was a moderate La Nina. This La Nina is setting up to actually be a little stronger. If I were betting on this, I'd have to go with the odds and say we are going to end up with a relatively mild winter. And we may. But there are two La Nina winters that stand in the way of that. 1984-85 was the winter that featured the crazy warm December (it was 72 on Christmas Day), followed by the coldest temperature ever recorded here on January 21, 1985 of minus 5. Wind chills were in the minus 20 range. That winter followed a cool May, a wet summer and a normal tropical season. It was also the second winter in a row with a La Nina and featured a cold November. So it had 3 of the 4 similarities to this year.
The other one is more recent. 2010-11 was the first of 2 La Nina's, had a very active tropical season, and normal summer rainfall. May of 2010 was a little warm, however. So it had only two of the four exact conditions of this year, but it being more recent gives it an extra boost (with changes in ocean temperatures since the 80's). Winter of 2010-11 gave us a very cold December and our only white Christmas in memory. Last month, I also mentioned the similarities of this year to 2008-09 and 2017-18. Both of those winters ended up near to slightly above normal overall. Notice the key words, "ended up...overall.” That is the key to La Nina winters: lots of variability with stretches of beautiful followed by days of cold and ugly. I will go out on the limb (with saw in hand) and say that at least one measurable snow is likely this winter, especially in either December or January. A significant ice storm is also possible.
Having said all that, I do not expect a repeat of the brutal cold of January, 1985. Near to slightly below normal temperatures are likely, unless La Nina gets even stronger than expected, then it goes milder. Precipitation should end up near to slightly below normal. The worst of winter will likely be north of the Ohio River. If you have family in the Midwest or Great Lakes just go ahead and get the spare room ready. They may call you sometime in January or February and tell you they can't take it any more. That's what they get for living 500 miles too far north.
Weather averages for October, 2021: Avg. low: 55. Avg. high: 74. Lowest: 40. Highest: 84. Mean: 64.5 (+2.5). Rainfall: 6.91" (+3.18" - 5th wettest on record). 2021 rain total to October 31: 48.05" (+6.41").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
