The kind of tornado that struck Madison County last Monday afternoon was a typical example of the fairly small, fast-moving, mostly invisible tornadoes so common east of the Mississippi.
According to the storm survey done by the team from the National Weather Service survey team from Peachtree City, the tornado had a peak wind of 90 mph, a width of 250 yards, was on the ground for 5.63 miles and had a lifespan of just 11 minutes. Tree and structure damage was observed from just southeast of the Neese community to about three miles south of Danielsville near Colbert Grove Church Road.
Although we may never have an accurate count it would be safe to say that hundreds of trees were uprooted or snapped off in the storm. At least three homes were damaged according to the survey, along with several outbuildings. Although there was a report of someone seeing a funnel in the Sanford community, it's unlikely that many people in it's path saw anything before the winds started doing their damage. The storm was almost certainly obscured by rain (called "rain-wrapped"), and only would have been visible seconds before it hit as debris and twisting trees would have given very little warning. This is why you should take tornado warnings seriously, especially here in our tree-covered, somewhat hilly terrain.
On the Great Plains, tornadoes are normally much more visible due to the flatter topography, fewer trees and generally drier storms that leave the twisters looking like ornaments dangling from a Christmas tree. I have a buddy who used to get in his car when he was a youngster and go racing across the roads of western Oklahoma following a number of tornadoes. He could see them from many miles away.
Not normally so here in the South, which is becoming the new "tornado alley.” There is evidence that the center of tornado activity is shifting eastward out of the southern Plains and into the mid-South, especially Mississippi and Alabama. I would caution anyone to not etch this shift in stone just yet, however. Massive tornado outbreaks in 2011 and 2008 in the Southeast may have skewed some of the more recent trends.
Since the storms on May 3, plenty of cool and breezy weather has been the rule. Last month we talked about the general global cool-down in temperatures, especially associated with the La Nina in the Pacific. It looks like we will have a brief break followed by another La Nina developing this fall. If this holds, it will likely impact our summer weather compared to the past four relatively wet summers. Since 1950, there have been 7 summers with a similar set-up to this one. The general pattern of those years is drier and near to slightly warmer than normal. There have been some really hot and dry summers (1999, 2008) but some slightly wet and cooler summers as well (1974, 2017). My forecast takes a blend of all of them and shows the highest likelihood for summer 2021 is for it to be slightly warmer and drier than average. But overall not too terrible. Hopefully rainfall will be enough to keep us out of a significant drought, for now. It should be noted that there have been a couple of "rogue" La Nina summers that have produced heavy rainfall: 1984 and 1989. While this is a possibility, a summer like those two would be near impossible to predict.
Weather averages for April, 2021: Avg. low: 48. Avg. high: 72. Lowest: 28. Highest: 82. Mean: 60.0 (-0.8). Rainfall: 2.72" (- 0.86"). 2021 rain total to April 30: 14.99" (- 2.31").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
